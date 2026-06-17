Garrett Shines as Jacksonville Shuts out Durham 8-0

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Braxton Garrett registered a season-high nine strikeouts in 6.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Jacksonville (38-32) got on the board early against Durham (28-43) starter Brody Hopkins (1-6). Rece Hinds and Graham Pauley each walked with two outs in the first before Deyvison De Los Santos was hit by a pitch. Andrew Pintar drilled a two-run single for the game's first runs.

Brian Navarreto drew a leadoff free pass in the second. Gage Miller followed by blasting a two-run shot to increase the lead to 4-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp put the game out o freach in the fourth. Navarreto earned another leadoff walk. After a fielder's choice, Miller stole second before scoring on a Matthew Etzel RBI double. Two batters later, Hinds lashed an RBI single. Hinds stole second, and then an infield Pauley singled coupled with an error scored Hinds to put things at 7-0.

Another walk led to a run in the sixth. Pauley drew a one-out free pass before De Los Santos singled. Two batters later, Johnny Olmstead cashed in Pauley with an RBI double to set the final margin at 8-0.

Garrett (2-2) scattered five hits without walking a batter during his 6.0 innings. Zach Brzykcy tossed 2.0 scoreless innings before Jake Walkinshaw fanned two in a perfect ninth to seal the Jumbo Shrimp's fifth shutout victory of the season.

Jacksonville and Durham meet again in Thursday's 6:45 p.m. ET matinee. RHP Eury Pérez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes a rehab start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Ty Johnson (2-0, 1.85 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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