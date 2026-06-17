WooSox Game Information

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

DH Vinny Capra

2B Anthony Seigler

3B Mikey Romero

RF Allan Castro

LF Kristian Campbell

C Matt Thaiss

1B Nathan Hickey

SS Tsung-Che Cheng

RHP Osvaldo Berrios

JUNE 17th WORCESTER (34-32) at LEHIGH VALLEY (32-38) 6:45 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Osvaldo Berrios (1-0, 0.00) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs RHP Alan Rangel (3-4, 3.74)

A Winning Opening Act - The Worcester Red Sox - who last night won a series-opener for the fourth straight time - look to make it two-for-two against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA-Philadelphia) when they play game two of their 6-game series tonight at 6:45 pm at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. The WooSox snapped their 4-game losing streak with last night's 5-3 victory in game one giving them their fourth straight series-opening win...May 26 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, June 2 vs. Buffalo, June 9 at Rochester, and last night. Now they hope to avoid a similar fate to last week when the WooSox won the opener of their series at Rochester but then lost the next four in a row. Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.

Nice to Meet You - Last night marked the first meeting of the year between these two long-time rivals who had not faced each other in 101/2 months since last August 3 in Worcester (an 11-1 Sox win over the IronPigs). Worcester scored twice in the top of the 9th inning on RBI singles by Anthony Seigler (2 hits, BB, RBI, run) and Mikey Romero (3 hits, BB, 2 RBI) to snap a 3-3 tie and win for the 10th time in their last at-bat of a game this season and register their 13th come-from-behind victory of the year. The clubs continue this 6-game set the next four nights here in Allentown (tonight thru Friday all at 6:45 pm and Saturday at 6:35 pm) and then Sunday afternoon at 1:35 pm in the series and WooSox roadtrip finale to end the official 1st half of the season.

Extended Stay - Just over a week ago the WooSox embarked on what they thought would be a 13-game, two-city roadtrip that would be the longest in their 51/2 year history. However, the WooSox had two games rained out/cancelled during their last series in Rochester last week/weekend and that 7-game series became just a 5-game set (and thus this trip has been abbreviated to 11 games). That's if the Sox and IronPigs get to play all 6-games scheduled this week/weekend. Worcester is 2-4 on the trip thus far.

What Have You Done For Me Lately - Worcester has lost 4 of their last 5 games, but the WooSox have still won 6 of their last 10 games and 11 of their last 18.

Two for the Money - The WooSox have 5 games remaining in the 1st half and with their 34-32 record must go at least 2-3 to guarantee finishing over .500 in the 1st half.

Second Half Adjustments - The 2nd half begins next Tuesday, June 23 with all teams reverting back to a 0-0 record before playing the final 75 games of the season. Tuesday also marks the return to Polar Park for the WooSox who will start the 2nd half with a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from June 23-28. Note that weeknight game times - with schools closed for the summer - will now be 6:45 pm until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (Tuesday - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 7 of his last 8 games (12-for-31, .387) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 5 runs. Has a .317 batting average in 29 road games (32-for-101) with a team-high 14 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Last 13 games is 15-for-51, .294.

Tsung-Che Cheng Last 13 games is 13-for-42, .310.

Mikey Romero Hit in 7 of his last 9 games (12-for-32, .375) with 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR & 4 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 28 of his last 30 starts. Has 27 straight steals without being caught and leads the league with 30 SB. Has been hit by pitch 15 times in his 45 games played to lead the league. Those 15 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .319 batting average at home in 21 games (23-for-72) with 20 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 4 starts - 17.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 19 SO.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 3 relief appearances with WooSox - 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Kyle Keller Last 6 relief appearances - 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 7 relief appearances - 8.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 17 SO.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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