Memphis Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Nashville

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand to wrap up the first half of the 2026 season with a 10-8 loss to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

Catcher Yohel Pozo picked up Wednesday right where center fielder Joshua Báez left off Tuesday night. The right-handed hitter smacked his first multi-homer game of the season at Triple-A. Pozo posted a 4-for-5 line with three RBIs, two runs scored and a double. Memphis found itself down seven runs at two points in the loss and fought back within a run. The Redbirds pushed the tying run to the plate in each of the last four frames.

In a bullpen game, starting pitcher Tink Hence (0-2) allowed one run on two hits, walked none and struck out two in 2.0 innings of work. Reliever Hancel Rincón fired an immaculate inning in the top of the sixth inning as part of his 2.2-inning outing. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on two hits and struck out five.

The loss dropped Memphis into a virtual first-place tie with the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals). Due to win percentage, Rochester controls its own destiny with four games left in the first half. Memphis is set to enter Thursday night's game against Nashville with its magic number five with four games remaining in the first half race and an elimination number of four.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, June 18 to begin a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds to close out the first half of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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