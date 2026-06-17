Nashville Outslugged by Memphis in Opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







MEMPHIS - Nashville dropped their fourth straight game, losing 12-5 in Memphis on Tuesday night to begin the series against the Redbirds. Four of the five Nashville runs came via the longball with Jeferson Quero slugging his seventh of the year while Brewers no. 3-rated prospect Jett Williams chipped in with the first multi-HR game of his Triple-A career.

The Redbirds struck first with a three-run home run for Joshua Baez off Sounds' starter Brett Wichrowski in the bottom of the first inning. Nashville went down in order in the top of the first, but Quero cashed in on a one-out walk for Akil Baddoo in the second. Quero cut the Redbirds lead to one with his seventh home run of the season and first since May 27. Baez added his second home run of the night with a two-run homer in the third to make it 5-2 and a five-RBI night through his first two at-bats of the game.

Williams connected for his seventh round tripper of the year with one out in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to three, but Memphis answered right back in their half of the inning. Cesar Prieto and Baez hit back-to-back home runs in to make it 7-3 with all 10 combined runs coming via home runs. Memphis continued the inning with a walk and double before Kaleb Bowman balked in a run to make it 8-3 through five.

Memphis added three more in the seventh with a two-RBI double and sacrifice fly to make it an eight-run game. Luis Matos and Luke Adams each recorded singles in the top of the eighth, and Quero added his third RBI of the night with a two-out single.

Baez capped his historic night with his fourth home run and seventh RBI with a solo home run off Junior Fernandez on a full count in the bottom of the eighth to finish 4-for-5 and give the Redbirds their final run of the game. Memphis also added a pair of doubles to go along with five home runs to help account for their 13 hits in the opener.

Williams ended his night with a second solo home run as the two teams combined for eight home runs and 13 of the 16 total RBI for the game off home runs.

Nashville will quickly look to put the start of the series behind them with game two of the six-game series scheduled for Wednesday at 12:05 pm and some afternoon baseball at AutoZone Park. LHP Thomas Pannone (2-1, 2.90 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for Nashville against former Sounds pitcher LHP Bruce Zimmermann (5-3, 4.26 ERA).

POSTGAME NOTES:

JETT TWO AIR: Brewers no. 3-rated prospect now has a multi-HR game to add to his Triple-A resume after finishing the series opener 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs against Memphis. Tuesday night was his third career multi-HR game and first since July 11, 2025, with Double-A Binghamton. The first multi-HR game of his career happened earlier in 2025 with a pair of home runs on June 11 with Binghamton. Williams joins Eddys Leonard and Akil Baddoo on the list of Sounds players to have multi-HR games this season. Leonard has done it twice en route to owning the clubhouse lead in HR (10) with Williams now owning the second-most HR on the team (8). Williams is the third Nashville player to have 10+ multi-RBI games this season along with Jeferson Quero (12) and Leonard (11).

YO QUERO: Brewers no. 7-rated prospect Jeferson Quero regained the clubhouse lead with his three RBI performance on Tuesday. Quero briefly saw his spot atop Nashville's RBI leaderboard taken away on Sunday in the series finale against Durham when Eddys Leonard drove in both Nashville runs to take the clubhouse lead by one. Quero is up to 12 multi-RBI games this season and has 39 RBI in 57 games played. He ranks sixth in the Brewers farm system in RBI. Tuesday night was his seventh home run of the season and first since May 27 vs. Gwinnett. The seven home runs mark his Triple-A single season career-high and the most at any single affiliate since he hit a career-high 16 home runs with Double-A Biloxi during the 2023 season.

19 SOMETHING: Luke Adams extended his on-base streak to 19 straight games after going 1-for-3 and a walk on Tuesday. The 19-game streak is the seventh-longest active streak in the International League and the third-longest on-base streak for a Nashville player this season behind Brock Wilken (30 G) and Cooper Pratt (25 G). Adams, the Brewers no. 11-rated prospect is hitting .281 (18-for-64) since April 2 with hits in 14 of the 19 games. He has a hit in eight of his last 10 games during the streak with four homers and six RBI since June 3.

FREE FOUR ALL: Memphis' Joshua Baez is the only player to hit four home runs in the same game against Nashville since at least 2005. Entering Tuesday's game, only three players had ever hit 3 home runs in the same game against Nashville. Durham's Bob Seymour was the last to do it with three solo home runs on August 12 last season. Toledo's Christin Stewart also had a 3-HR game against Nashville on August 6, 2021. Taylor Teagarden was the first to do it on May 8, 2011, with Round Rock. Baez's seven RBI are tied for the second-most by a Sounds opponent over the same span. Charlotte's Jacob Gonzalez also had seven RBI earlier this season against Nashville with a pair of home runs on April 24. He was the first since Brett Hayes had seven RBI against the Sounds on April 14, 2014. Jerry Sands hit a pair of grand slams against the Sounds on July 29, 2012, with Albuquerque for an 8-RBI game and the most in a game against Nashville since at least 2005. Baez's 4-HR performance is the first in the minors since Hogan Windish did it on June 25, 2024, and one of just 16 such performances in the minors since 2005.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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