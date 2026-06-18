'Pigs See WooSox Slip by in Extras
Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-39) dropped their second straight nail-biter to the Worcester Red Sox (35-32), failing 7-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The WooSox were off and running early, plating a pair in the first on an RBI single for Vinny Capra and a sacrifice fly for Kristian Campbell.
Nathan Hickey swatted a solo homer in the fourth to stretch the lead to three for the WooSox, but Paul McIntosh got it back to a two-run game for the 'Pigs in the fifth with a solo homer of his own.
Worcester restored their three-run advantage immediately in the top of the sixth as Tyler McDonough legged out an RBI infield single.
In the blink of an eye, the 'Pigs tied the game with three straight two-out hits in the sixth. Otto Kemp singled and then raced home on a Keaton Anthony double. Bryan De La Cruz then blasted a two-run homer to tie the game at 4-4.
Both bullpens locked in from there, posting zeros in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, sending the game to extras.
In the 10th, the WooSox got RBI base hits from Hickey, McDonough, and Capra to plate three runs while the 'Pigs went down scoreless in their half.
Kyle Keller (W, 3-2) threw the ninth and 10th in scoreless fashion to get the win for the WooSox, striking out four. Evan Gates (L, 0-1) pitched the 10th for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk, taking the loss.
The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Thursday, June 18th at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. with Bryse Wilson on the mound for the 'Pigs while the WooSox turn to Raymond Burgos.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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