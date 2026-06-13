Clutch Keaton Anthony Homers Give 'Pigs Twin Bill Sweep of RailRiders

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-35) rallied in both ends of their doubleheader, coming from behind to win 7-4 in the resumption of the suspended June 11th game before taking the regularly scheduled game 6-3 in seven innings over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-34) on Friday evening at PNC Field.

Resumption of June 11th Game

The resumption of the first game occurred in the top of the fourth of a scoreless game. It didn't take SWB long to jump on the board as Oswaldo Cabrera homered to lead off the bottom of the fourth. The RailRiders made it 2-0 in the fifth when George Lombard Jr. scored on a wild pitch.

The 'Pigs rallied with a four-spot in the sixth. Dylan Moore was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home the first run before Felix Reyes tied the game with an RBI infield single which led to a throwing error, scoring an additional two runs to make it 4-2 'Pigs.

SWB made it a one-run game in the last half of the sixth thanks to a throwing error allowing Ernesto Martinez Jr. to score, but the 'Pigs equaled out that run on a Robert Moore RBI single in the seventh.

Keaton Anthony's two-run homer in the eighth proved to be the dagger, giving the 'Pigs a 7-4 lead. Nolan Hoffman (S, 2) navigated the final two frames scoreless to earn the save for the 'Pigs, striking out two.

Michael Mercado (W, 3-2) resumed the game on the mound for the 'Pigs and got the win, giving up two runs in two innings. Yovanny Cruz (5-3) took the loss for SWB, allowing three runs (one earned) in an inning of work.

Game Two

SWB started off game two quickly with Lombard swatting a leadoff homer to get things going. An RBI fielder's choice for Bryan De La Cruz tied things for the 'Pigs in the third, but a Seth Brown RBI fielder's choice gave the RailRiders the lead back in the fourth.

Felix Reyes was hit by a pitch to begin the fifth which led to a benches-clearing incident. Reyes was the fourth hit batter of the game for the 'Pigs at that juncture, and eighth of the day by SWB including the prior contest. Following the scrum being cleared, 'Pigs Manager Tank Adamson and RailRiders Manager Shelley Duncan were ejected as well as Reyes and RailRiders outfielder Duke Ellis.

Once tempers calmed, Anthony came through once again, swatting another two-run homer just a batter later to vault the 'Pigs ahead 3-2.

Kirby Snead (W, 3-1) took over in the fifth and escaped a bases loaded jam, ultimately working a scoreless frame in relief. He left a bases loaded situation for Max Lazar (S, 1) who punched out Lombard to end the sixth.

Otto Kemp was hit by a pitch for the third time in the game in the seventh, leading to the ejection of SWB pitcher Peter Strzelecki and 'Pigs pitcher Bryse Wilson. Kemp's HBP did put two runners on, and one hitter later Carter Kieboom blasted a three-run homer to put the game on ice.

Jasson Dominguez did hit a solo homer to begin the last of the seventh, but Lazar retired the next three hitters to end the game.

Adam Kloffenstein (L, 2-5) took the loss for SWB, allowing three runs in five innings of work.

The 'Pigs and RailRiders continue their series on Saturday, June 13th at 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field. Chuck King gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Dom Hamel for SWB.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam-







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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