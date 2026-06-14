'Pigs Walked-Off by RailRiders in Gut-Punch Loss

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, Pennsylvania - A trio of errors doomed the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-36) as they were walked-off by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (33-34) by a final of 4-3 on Saturday night at PNC Field.

Scoreless through the first three frames, Bryan De La Cruz started the scoring with his 10th homer of the season, a solo shot, to make it 1-0 'Pigs.

De La Cruz doubled the 'Pigs lead in the sixth as he roped an RBI single to make it 2-0.

SWB got on the board in the seventh as Tyler Hardman was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on an error and then scored on a groundout.

A pair of walks put two on with one out for SWB in the eighth. Oswaldo Cabrera then tied the game with a base hit scoring Goerge Lombard Jr., before Hardman pushed them in front with another RBI knock.

Not going doing easily, Christian Cairo doubled to begin the top of the ninth and Dylan Carlson was hit by a pitch. A René Pinto sacrifice bunt advanced both before a Robert Moore sacrifice fly scored Cairo to tie the score again.

In the last of the ninth, a dropped flyball allowed Duke Ellis to reach with one out, putting the winning run aboard for SWB. After a groundout and a walk, Yanquiel Fernandez hit a pop-up that was also dropped, allowing Ellis to score the winning run on the strength of the two errors in the frame.

Angel Chivilli (W, 1-0) got the win for SWB after blowing the save in the top of the ninth, while Seth Johnson (L, 0-1) took the tough loss for the 'Pigs, allowing an unearned run in the last of the ninth.

Chuck King started for the 'Pigs and didn't factor into the decision but pitch exceptionally, working 5.1 scoreless innings, striking out five. King is up to 8.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

The 'Pigs and RailRiders complete their series on Sunday, June 14th at 1:35 p.m. at PNC Field. Drake Fellows gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Elmer Rodriguez for SWB.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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