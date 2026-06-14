'Pigs Drop Series Finale against RailRiders to Split Series

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-37) saw an early lead slip away and dropped their series finale to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-34) by a final of 6-5, splitting the series, on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

The 'Pigs got the offense started early, scraping across the first run in the first inning. Felix Reyes walked and then moved to third on an Otto Kemp base hit before scoring on a Keaton Anthony sacrifice fly.

Kemp mashed a solo homer in the third to double the 'Pigs lead, his fifth long ball of the season.

Scranton got it back to a one-run game in the last of the third when George Lombard Jr. doubled and then scored on a Marco Luciano base hit.

Two singles began the fourth for SWB and Ernesto Martinez Jr. cashed them in, ripping a three-run homer into the rightfield seats to vault them in front 4-3.

A Tyler Hardman solo homer in the sixth and Jonathan Ornelas RBI single in the seventh stretched the SWB lead to 6-3.

Reyes got the 'Pigs back to within a run as he smashed a two-run homer in the eighth, his 15th of the year and second of the week.

Christian Cairo walked to lead off the ninth for the 'Pigs, putting the potential tying run aboard, but the 'Pigs were stymied after that, unable to move Cairo off first as Dylan Coleman (S, 2) closed the door for SWB with a flyout and groundball double play.

Elmer Rodriguez (W, 3-3) got his second win of the week against the 'Pigs, allowing three runs over five frames while Drake Fellows (L, 0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs allowing four runs in four innings.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs return home to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, June 16th to take on the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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