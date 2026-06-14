Stripers' Series Finale Canceled Sunday in Jacksonville
Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Today 's 2:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at VyStar Ballpark has been canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up, as the teams do not meet again in the first half of the season. Gwinnet wins the shortened five-game series 3-2.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 6:3 5 p .m. ET a t Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p .m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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