Bulls Head Home with Split Series in Nashville

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Nashville, TN - Seven Durham pitchers combined on a bullpen day to defeat the Nashville Sounds 3-2 at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon.

The game, which was delayed by 100 minutes before the first pitch due to rain, was a reliever's bounty for Durham (27-42) one day after the Bulls were forced to use four relievers to cover 8 2/3 innings after starter Aaron Brooks left with an ankle injury in the first inning Saturday.

Alex Cook (1IP), John Rooney (1IP), Owen Wild (1IP), Logan Workman (2IP), Joe Boyle (2IP), Evan Reifert (1IP) and Cam Hill (S, 2; 1IP) collaborated on the third straight Durham win over the Sounds (41-28).

Durham took a 1-0 lead in the first against Tyson Hardin on a groundout by Logan Driscoll which scored Carson Williams. In the second, the Bulls went up 2-0 on a sac fiÃây by Connor Hujsak to score Homer Bush Jr. from third.

Nashville scored a run in the third against Wild on a homer by Eddys Leonard. The Sounds tied the game in the fourth on a run-scoring single by Leonard.

Durham nosed ahead 3-2 in the sixth when Tre Morgan dumped a single to right with two outs to score Jonny DeLuca.

The Bulls split the six-game set after losing the opening three games.

Durham returns home for its final series of the first half, hosting the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beginning on Tuesday night at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: Prior to the Nashville homestand against the Bulls, the Sounds had the best home record in the league in the half at 23-6. The Bulls took the final three games after the

Sounds had lost just six home games all year in their first 32 outings... In the top of the 6th, Nashville shortstop Cooper Pratt was called off the field by Nashville manager Rick Sweet.

After ending a phone call in the dugout, Sweet turned and shook the 21-year-old's hand, evidently confirming that Pratt is going to the major leagues with Milwaukee... The Bulls are 2-4 against the Jumbo Shrimp this season.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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