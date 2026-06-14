Bats, Cubs End Series with Unusual 4-4 Tie

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats let a lead slip away in the eighth inning and ultimately the rain caused an unusual ruling, with the game ending in a 4-4 tie on Sunday afternoon.

Iowa had taken a 9-4 lead in the top of the 10th inning before the skies opened up, causing a rain delay. From there, the field was deemed unplayable. Since this is the last meeting between the Bats and Cubs and the Bats were not afforded the opportunity to hit in the bottom of the 10th inning, the score reverts back to the end of the last full inning, tied 4-4 after nine.

Bats starting pitcher Brandon Leibrandt was stellar from his first pitch to his last. After a leadoff walk in the first inning was later stranded on third base, the crafty lefty didn't allow another runner torch third for the rest of his outing. He retired 10 straight hitters in the middle innings. Leibrandt pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, giving up two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Hector Rodriguez continued his torrid series to give Leibrandt some run support in the fourth. On the first pitch he saw from Iowa starter Doug Nikhazy, Rodriguez crushed a 427-foot homer to the Humana Cabana in right field, his fourth homer of the week and 15th of the season to give the Bats the lead.

Kuncl made quick work of the Cubs in the seventh. Michael Chavis led off the bottom half with a single. Then Austin Hendrick connected on his fourth Triple-A home run, a two-run blast to a similar spot on the Humana Cabana in right field to double the lead to 4-0.

But in the eighth, the game unraveled for the Bats bullpen. Luis Mey walked three and gave up a hit, allowing two runs to score and leaving with two out and two men in scoring position. Sam Benschoter was called on to try and escape the jam, but allowed a game-tying two-run single to James Triantos.

In the ninth, two singles and a walk loaded the bases with nobody out as the I-Cubs looked poised to take the lead. From there, Benschoter buckled down to strike out Jonathon Long, induce a line out from Chas McCormick, and get a ground out from Kevin Alcantara to escape the jam. Iowa's Antoine Kelly pitched a scoreless bottom half, sending the game to extra innings.

Two hitters into the 10th, Iowa's James Triantos connected on a go-ahead three-run homer off Darren McCaughan, giving the visitors their first lead of the day. Iowa added on with two more runs to take a 9-4 lead before the skies opened up in the 10th, leading to the calling of the game and erasing the I-Cubs' lead.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 16, 6:35 p.m. E.T. at Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Probable Pitchers: Bats starting pitcher TBA vs. Stripers starting pitcher TBA.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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