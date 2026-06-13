Bats' Offense Cooled off, Lose to Iowa, 6-4

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats couldn't continue their 20-run streak on Friday night, coming up short against the Iowa Cubs in a 6-4 loss at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats tried to inch their way back late in the game, but some solid hitting from Iowa brought the series back to even.

Iowa got themselves on the board quickly with the help of BJ Murray, who batted in a run on an RBI triple off of Davis Daniel (L, 5-5). Nevertheless, Daniel got off to a powerful start, recording all three outs via a strikeout. However, Iowa tacked on another run in the second after a broken bat ground out sent a run across. Ivan Johnson recorded the first hit for the Bats in the bottom frame, but Louisville went down scoreless off Iowa starter Will Sanders (W, 3-0) and faced a 2-0 deficit.

TJ Friedl got the Bats in the scoring column in the third, flying a solo home run with two outs deep to right field to cut into Iowa's lead. Jose Trevino followed with a hard shot that shortstop Ben Cowles snagged to end the inning. Despite the homer, Daniel gave up another run the next inning by walking a runner home with bases loaded to make it 3-1. Bryce Hubbart relieved Daniel and forced a ground out to kick off his Triple-A debut and escape the jam. Daniel finished his outing in 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Hubbart came back out for the fifth and held the Cubs scoreless while also gathering his first Triple-A strikeout.

Iowa extended its lead in the sixth with Hubbart continuing to man the mound. Three consecutive hits, capped off by a double from Jonathan Long, cleared the bases and tacked on two more runs for the I-Cubs. Zach McCambley relieved Hubbart in his first outing back since his stint with the Reds, but immediately gave up an RBI double to Murray. McCambley retired the next three consecutively and tossed a scoreless seventh to keep the score at 6-1. Hunter Parks tossed two scoreless innings following McCambley, fanning two batters in the process.

The Bats attempted to stage a comeback attempt, largely in the eighth inning. With just three hits as a team prior, a Friedl walk and a single from Will Banfield got the offense in position with two outs. Michael Toglia took advantage, flying a single that found empty space in left field and reaching second on an error. Michael Chavis hammered a double into the right-center gap to score two more, allowing the Bats to cut into the lead. A scoreless ninth from Iowa kept them in contention, but the Bats went down 1-2-3 in the ninth to solidify the 6-4 final.

Next Game: Saturday, June 13, 7:15 p.m. ET vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Jose Franco (0-1, 4.84) vs. Cubs RHP Vince Velasquez (1-1, 6.08)







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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