6.12.26 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, have made the following changes to their roster:

RHP Antwone Kelly recalled by Pittsburgh.

RHP Mike Clevinger began a minor league rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Pirates.

C Joey Bart had his major league rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Bradenton to Indianapolis. Active for Indianapolis. He will wear #41.

RHP Brandan Bidois optioned by Pittsburgh to Indianapolis. Active for Indianapolis. He will wear #26.

Indy's roster is at 26 active players + 6 IL + 1 MLB

Updated Roster as of 6.12.26







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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