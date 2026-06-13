6.12.26 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions
Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, have made the following changes to their roster:
RHP Antwone Kelly recalled by Pittsburgh.
RHP Mike Clevinger began a minor league rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Pirates.
C Joey Bart had his major league rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Bradenton to Indianapolis. Active for Indianapolis. He will wear #41.
RHP Brandan Bidois optioned by Pittsburgh to Indianapolis. Active for Indianapolis. He will wear #26.
Indy's roster is at 26 active players + 6 IL + 1 MLB
Updated Roster as of 6.12.26
International League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Win in Nashville Snaps Streak - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Survive in 10th Inning, Beat Jacksonville, 5-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Drops First of Series to Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Defeats Louisville, 6-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Hens Drop 10-9 Battle to Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- Willems Knocks Two Hits Friday Night - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Drop Two Friday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Eight Wings Batters Reach Base in 6-3 Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Clutch Keaton Anthony Homers Give 'Pigs Twin Bill Sweep of RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Curtis Hurls Gem as Indians Crush Columbus - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds Continue Domination of Tides, Push Win Streak to Five Games - Memphis Redbirds
- Right-Handed Pitcher Antwone Kelly Recalled by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Seventh Inning Success Pushes Bisons Past Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Offense Goes Quiet, Weisenburger Registers Four Strikeouts in 4-1 Loss to Buffalo Friday - Syracuse Mets
- 6/12 Updated Roster - Memphis Redbirds
- Southaven Native Blaze Jordan Contract Selected by St. Louis - Memphis Redbirds
- ROC Roster Move - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, June 12 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 6.12.26 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Win Wild Game, 10-9, over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Catcher Joey Bart Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds First Half Championship Tie Breakers & Clinching Scenarios - Memphis Redbirds
- Atlanta Braves Catcher Drake Baldwin to Rehab with Gwinnett in Jacksonville Saturday - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - June 12, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Seize Control of Thursday Night Game - Durham Bulls
- Sounds Dismantle Durham Thursday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Omaha Falls 5-2 to Las Vegas - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Curtis Hurls Gem as Indians Crush Columbus
- Right-Handed Pitcher Antwone Kelly Recalled by Pittsburgh
- 6.12.26 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions
- Catcher Joey Bart Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis
- Indians Win Battle of the Bats in 11-6 Victory