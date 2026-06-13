Stripers Survive in 10th Inning, Beat Jacksonville, 5-4

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Gwinnett rallied from a 3-1 deficit to take a 4-3 lead, but it took extra innings for the Stripers (35-32) to prevail 5-4 over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (36-31) on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark. Luke Williams scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th inning and Rolddy Munoz stranded the tying run at third base in the bottom of the 10th. Gwinnett leads the series 3-1.

Decisive Plays: Jacksonville took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a solo homer from Agustin Ramirez (5), but the Stripers quickly tied it at 1-1 in the third as Jim Jarvis singled and scored on an error. The Jumbo Shrimp recaptured a 3-1 lead in the third on a two-run blast from Deyvison De Los Santos (7). In the sixth, an RBI single by Brett Wisely and two-out, two-run double by Aaron Schunk swung the game back in Gwinnett's favor at 4-3. Andrew Pintar's RBI infield single tied the game at 4-4 in the eighth. In the 10th, a wild pitch scored Williams from third, putting the Stripers up 5-4. Jacksonville had Matthew Etzel standing at third with none out, but Munoz (S, 4) got three straight outs including strikeouts of Rece Hinds and Johnny Olmstead to end it.

Key Contributors: Schunk (1-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) and Wisely (2-for-4, RBI) combined for Gwinnett's three RBIs. Hayden Harris (W, 4-2) struck out four over 2.0 scoreless, one-hit innings in relief. For Jacksonville, De Los Santos went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs.

Noteworthy: With their first one-run victory since May 1 at Charlotte (won 4-3), the Stripers improved to 5-2 in extra innings this season. Gwinnett is also now 8-7 in last-at-bat decisions. Munoz lowered his ERA to 1.00, leading all International League relievers (min. 25.0 innings).

Next Game (Saturday, June 13): Gwinnett Stripers at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6:35 p.m. ET at VyStar Ballpark. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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