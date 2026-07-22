Stripers Outlasted by Iowa in Back-And-Forth 7-4 Loss
Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Patrick Clohisy tallied three extra-base hits for the Gwinnett Stripers (10-11, 48-47), but the Iowa Cubs (10-12, 42-52) pulled ahead late and took game one 7-4 on Tuesday night at Gwinnett Field. It was the first meeting ever between the two clubs.
Decisive Plays: Iowa opened the scoring in the first inning with an Owen Miller RBI single. The Stripers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI groundout by Carlos Santana followed by an RBI double from Clohisy. Gwinnett added a run in the second inning when rehabbing Ronald Acuña Jr. reached on an error to score Luke Williams. The Cubs pushed three across in the third and fourth innings, highlighted by a Ben Cowles RBI double to take a 4-3 lead. Rowdy Tellez smoked a fifth-inning solo homer (12) to right field to tie things up at 4-4. In the sixth, Iowa loaded the bases with two outs and got a two-run double by Miller to take a 6-4 lead. They added one more on a bases-loaded walk for a 7-4 lead, the final.
Key Contributors: Clohisy (3-for-4, 2 doubles, triple, RBI) had his second Triple-A game of three hits or more. Tellez (2-for-4, homer, RBI) tied the game with his long home run. For Iowa, Miller (2-for-5, double, 3 RBIs) and Cowles (3-for-5, 2 doubles, RBI) drove in four of the seven runs.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett's lineup featured two former MLB Most Valuable Players in Acuña (NL MVP in 2023) and Andrew McCutchen (NL MVP in 2013). McCutchen's Gwinnett debut marked his first Triple-A game since June 2, 2009 with Indianapolis. Clohisy has hit safely in all six games to start his Triple-A career, batting .565 (13-for-23, 5 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 5 R, 6 RBI, 3 SB, 1.730 OPS). Tellez's game-tying blast marked his fourth straight game with a homer at Gwinnett Field.
Next Game (Wednesday, July 22): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Wet Nose Wednesday, with free admission for dogs with a paid owner. It's also Qualtrics Dream Days. TV Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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