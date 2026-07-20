Stripers Homestand Highlights: "Crayola® Night" and "Christmas in July" Headline Festive Week (7.20.26)

Published on July 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers are looking ahead to school days and holiday craze as they host a historic six-game homestand at Gwinnett Field from July 21-26. That week, the Stripers will host both Crayola® Night (July 24) for back-to-school and Christmas in July (July 25) as they take on the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) for the first time in team history.

The final homestand of July also includes 2010s Night for Throwback Thursday (July 23) and Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford (July 24).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 21 vs. Iowa (6:35 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m,

5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs: Come out to the ballpark every Tuesday for $5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers & souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn & nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs. Appreciating Our First Responders Night, presented by T-Mobile: T-Mobile is proud to present Appreciating Our First Responders, a special ownership night celebrating the local first responders, military members, and community champions who make a difference every day. Community heroes will be recognized on-field and on the videoboard, with fans joining in to show their appreciation. This one's for the people who keep our hometowns connected.

Wednesday, July 22 vs. Iowa (6:35 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with a paid owner! All dogs and owners will be seated on the first base side of Gwinnett Field. Qualtrics Dream Days: On behalf of Qualtrics, we're making experience dreams come true for five lucky fans.

Thursday, July 23 vs. Iowa (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday: We're throwing back the prices (and the theme) with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers. 2010s Night: Relive the 2010s with chart-topping hits and viral vibes at the ballpark. Qualtrics Dream Days: On behalf of Qualtrics, we're making experience dreams come true for five lucky fans.

Friday, July 24 vs. Iowa (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m

Crayola® Night: With crayon-inspired specialty jerseys, donation drives, and activities around the concourse, this colorful theme night is the perfect way to kick off the back-to-school season. One lucky teacher will win a Crayola® Back-to-School Gift Basket. Crayola® Specialty Jersey Auction: Stripers' players and coaches will wear specialty Crayola® jerseys for the game. Autographed, game-worn jerseys will be available at GoStripers.com during and after the game, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting a dedicated non-profit. Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford: A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky after the game (weather permitting).

Saturday, July 25 vs. Iowa (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Christmas in July: Tis the season to celebrate Christmas in July with the Stripers! Making an appearance at Gwinnett Field will be Santa Claus, his elves, and the Grinch. Family Photos with Santa: Get your family holiday card picture with Santa done early this year! Georgia Festival of Trees Display: Immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit as we collaborate with the Georgia Festival of Trees to line the concourse with 14 different Christmas trees, each decorated in its own special way! Christmas Decorations and Photo Ops: Take photos and have your say in deciding which Gwinnett Stripers department has the best decorating skills! Vote for your favorite of the six photo-op areas along the third base line, each decorated by a department of the Gwinnett Stripers staff. Live on Atlanta News First: For the first time in history, the Stripers will air live on Atlanta News First. Fans are invited to make a family-appropriate sign on the main concourse for a chance to be shown on the TV broadcast. Avery Braxton of the ANF sports team will throw out a first pitch.

Sunday, July 26 vs. Iowa (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY FInancial: Kick the afternoon off with Pre-Game Catch on the Field, and end it with Kids Run the Bases (both weather permitting). It's fun for the family all day long!

Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For a full list of 2026 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







International League Stories from July 20, 2026

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