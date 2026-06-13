RailRiders Drop Two Friday

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 7-4 in the resumption of the suspended game from June 11 and dropped 6-3 in seven frames in Friday's scheduled contest. Yankees #1 prospect George Lombard Jr. hit a home run in each game, while Jasson Domínguez had one of his own on a rehab assignment.

Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck held Lehigh Valley scoreless through the first three frames, leaving runners stranded in every inning while striking out five.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not mount any offense against IronPigs starter Bryse Wilson, who worked around runners on in the first two frames before retiring the minimum in the third.

Beck retired the first batter in the top of the fourth before rain suspended play for 56 minutes before the game was postponed. The game picked back up the next day with southpaw Will Brian making his Triple-A debut.

In the fourth, Oswaldo Cabrera led off with a home run for a 1-0 lead. The RailRiders added another after George Lombard Jr. doubled and came home on a wild pitch.

Lehigh Valley put up a four-spot in the sixth inning with an RBI single, three hit-batters, and a walk.

SWB chipped away with a run in the sixth and seventh. Lombard Jr. rocketed a solo shot off a sweeper to right field.

The IronPigs got it right back thanks to a run-scoring knock from Robert Moore. They added to it in the eighth. Otto Kemp worked a walk and Anthony smashed a home run for a 7-4 ballgame.

Lombard Jr. led off the offense in game four of the series. He homered in his first at-bat for an early 1-0 lead, marking his second of the day.

The IronPigs tied it up on a groundball in the third. But, the RailRiders took back the lead in the next frame. Yanquiel Fernández and Oswaldo Cabrera had back-to-back singles to get aboard. Seth Brown batted home a run for a 2-1 advantage.

In the fifth, the contention between teams drummed up. After Felix Reyes was hit-by-a-pitch, the benches and bullpens cleared. A fracas ensued and four members, two from each team, were ejected. Keaton Anthony followed with a two-run homer to get the visitors on top. A three-run shot off the bat of Carter Kieboom off of position player Edinson Duran in the top of the seventh put the 'Pigs up 6-2.

The RailRiders continue their series with the IronPigs Friday night at PNC Field. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 32-34







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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