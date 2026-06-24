RailRiders Win First Game of Second Half
Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Indianapolis Indians 7-2 at Victory Field on Tuesday night. Garret Martin homered for the second straight game and drove in four to pace the second-half opener to a win.
Garrett Martin staked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 2-0 advantage with a third-inning home run off Indianapolis starter Antwone Kelly. The 443-foot blast was his second with the RailRiders in three games since his promotion from Double-A Somerset on Saturday.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent all nine hitters to the plate in the fourth, adding three runs on a pair of hits, two hit batters, and a walk. Ernesto Martínez Jr. scored when Duke Ellis reached on an error, Oswaldo Cabrera singled in Jonathan Ornelas, and Payton Henry crossed on an infield hit by Martin for a 5-0 lead.
The Indians responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, capitalizing on four RailRiders walks, to cut the lead to three runs.
In the eighth, run-scoring singles from Cabrera and Martin extended the lead back to five runs and capped the scoring at 7-2.
Alexander Cornielle worked three-plus innings, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Carson Coleman (1-0) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings, combining with Yovanny Cruz and Brad Hanner to shut down the Indians over the final 4.1 frames. Kelly (3-5) took the loss after allowing the first four runs on three hits over three innings.
Cabrera and Martin had three hits each as eight of nine RailRiders reached safely as
The RailRiders and Indians play game two of this six-game set on Wednesday afternoon. Adam Kloffenstein gets the nod for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Khristian Curtis and the Indians. First pitch is slated for 1:35 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
1-0, 38- 37
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