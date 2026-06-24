Bisons Outlast Iowa in Extra Innings Tuesday

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Buffalo Bisons won a thriller 11-10 in extra innings over the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday evening at Principal Park.

Buffalo came back from a two-run deficit in the top of the ninth, then took the lead in top of the tenth secure the victory. The Bisons hit four home runs with Jay Harry, Je'Von Ward, Carlos Mendoza, and Willie MacIver all going deep.

The Bisons wasted no time getting this series started, scoring in the top of the first inning. Sean Keys drove in Harry with a force out, giving Buffalo an early 1-0 lead.

The Cubs responded in the bottom of the first with a solo home run by BJ Murray, tying the game at 1-1.

Buffalo starting pitcher Richard Gallardo retired the side in the bottom of the second, striking out two.

Harry launched a three-run home run in the top of the fifth, scoring Josh Rivera and Mendoza. His second home run of the season gave Buffalo a 4-1 lead.

Iowa cut into the deficit with an RBI sacrifice fly by Moises Ballesteros to score Ben Cowles, making it a 4-2 ballgame.

The Cubs took their first lead of the night in the bottom of the sixth on a grand slam by Owen Miller that scored Jonathon Long, James Triantos, and Chas McCormick. Ballesteros followed with an RBI double that scored Murray to give Iowa a 7-4 lead.

Buffalo cut the Cubs' lead to one in the top of the seventh inning. Ward hit a solo home run, and Harry followed with an RBI single to score Rivera and make it a 7-6 ballgame.

Iowa added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by McCormick that scored Triantos and gave the Cubs an 8-6 lead.

Mendoza tied the game in the top of the ninth on a two-run home run that scored Rivera. His fourth home run of the season evened the score at 8-8 to send the game to extra innings.

Buffalo took a three-run lead in the top of the tenth inning. Keys hit an RBI double to score Clase, Charles McAdoo followed with an RBI double to score Keys, and MacIver added a solo home run to give the Bisons an 11-8 lead.

The Cubs cut the deficit to one, but couldn't complete the comeback in the bottom of the tenth. Murray hit an RBI single to score Cowles, and Ballesteros followed with an RBI single to score Brett Bateman, closing the game with a final score of 11-10.

Buffalo and Iowa are scheduled for a 1:08 p.m. EDT first pitch on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park. Jake Bloss is slated to start on the mound for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

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