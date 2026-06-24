Redbirds Score Five in Extra Frame to Start Second Half with Road Win
Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Memphis Redbirds kicked off a six-game road trip with an 8-3 extra-inning win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Tuesday night at Vystar Ballpark.
Memphis rallied for five runs in the top of the 10th inning to snag the win to start the second half of the 2026 season. The five runs in the extra frame tallied one fewer than the Redbirds scored in extra innings over the entire first half of the season. The win marks the fifth extra-inning victory of the season for Memphis in 12 tries.
Left fielder Matt Koperniak led the offense with three RBIs in his 2-for-5 night and included a two-run single to help seal the victory. Catcher Leo Bernal and infielder Ramon Mendoze each posted a three-hit game with an RBI. Bernal reached safely four times in the win. Third baseman Nolan Gorman went 1-for-5 with an RBI in his first game with Memphis in 2026.
Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann allowed one run on four hits, walked three and struck out three. The left-handed pitcher worked 5.0 innings in his first outing in two weeks. Hancel Rincon (3-4) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 30 to begin a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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