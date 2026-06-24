Bullpen Leads Hens to Series-Opening Win

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo arrived in Worcester and opened the series with a 4-1 win tonight. The Hens leaned on a bullpen day to get the job done, with Jack Little taking the first shift on the mound.

The Hens broke through in the top of the 3rd. Jace Jung started the inning with a single past the diving second baseman, then moved all the way to third after Worcester starter Patrick Sandoval sailed a throw over the head of the first baseman. With a runner 90 feet away, Max Anderson dropped a soft liner into right field to score the game's first run and give Toledo an early 1-0 lead.

The WooSox answered immediately in their half of the 3rd. Toledo turned to Brenan Hanifee out of the bullpen, and the inning began with Tsung-Che Cheng lining a single into right field. Braiden Ward followed by reaching on a fielder's choice, and Mikey Romero loaded the bases after a fielding error by Max Anderson at second. Worcester tied the game when Jason Delay grounded out to third base, allowing Cheng to score. Even with the bases loaded, Toledo limited the damage there and escaped the inning with the score even at 1-1.

After helping turn an inning-ending play in the previous frame, Gage Workman got things started for Toledo in the 4th with a walk. Josh Peck followed with a line drive single into right field that moved Workman to third. Moments later, Workman raced home on a wild pitch from Seth Martinez to put the Hens back in front, 2-1.

Matt Seelinger took over on the mound in the bottom of the 5th and kept Worcester quiet.

Toledo created more separation in the 6th. Gage Workman once again opened the inning with a walk, this time after a seven-pitch battle. Brett Callahan followed with a ground ball single through the right side, moving Workman into scoring position.

Corey Julks added insurance with an RBI single that skipped off the glove of a leaping first baseman and into right field, scoring Workman and advancing Callahan to third. The Hens weren't finished there, as Jace Jung followed with another RBI single to right field to make it 4-1 heading into the middle of the 6th. Tanner Rainey took over in the bottom of the 7th as the fourth Toledo pitcher of the night, and Woo-Suk Go handled the 8th as the fifth arm used.

The Mud Hens protected their lead the rest of the way and secured the win. After finishing the Rochester series with a victory, Toledo opened the Worcester series the same way. The Hens will be back tomorrow night for Game Two, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

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