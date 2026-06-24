Bullpen Leads Hens to Series-Opening Win
Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo arrived in Worcester and opened the series with a 4-1 win tonight. The Hens leaned on a bullpen day to get the job done, with Jack Little taking the first shift on the mound.
The Hens broke through in the top of the 3rd. Jace Jung started the inning with a single past the diving second baseman, then moved all the way to third after Worcester starter Patrick Sandoval sailed a throw over the head of the first baseman. With a runner 90 feet away, Max Anderson dropped a soft liner into right field to score the game's first run and give Toledo an early 1-0 lead.
The WooSox answered immediately in their half of the 3rd. Toledo turned to Brenan Hanifee out of the bullpen, and the inning began with Tsung-Che Cheng lining a single into right field. Braiden Ward followed by reaching on a fielder's choice, and Mikey Romero loaded the bases after a fielding error by Max Anderson at second. Worcester tied the game when Jason Delay grounded out to third base, allowing Cheng to score. Even with the bases loaded, Toledo limited the damage there and escaped the inning with the score even at 1-1.
After helping turn an inning-ending play in the previous frame, Gage Workman got things started for Toledo in the 4th with a walk. Josh Peck followed with a line drive single into right field that moved Workman to third. Moments later, Workman raced home on a wild pitch from Seth Martinez to put the Hens back in front, 2-1.
Matt Seelinger took over on the mound in the bottom of the 5th and kept Worcester quiet.
Toledo created more separation in the 6th. Gage Workman once again opened the inning with a walk, this time after a seven-pitch battle. Brett Callahan followed with a ground ball single through the right side, moving Workman into scoring position.
Corey Julks added insurance with an RBI single that skipped off the glove of a leaping first baseman and into right field, scoring Workman and advancing Callahan to third. The Hens weren't finished there, as Jace Jung followed with another RBI single to right field to make it 4-1 heading into the middle of the 6th. Tanner Rainey took over in the bottom of the 7th as the fourth Toledo pitcher of the night, and Woo-Suk Go handled the 8th as the fifth arm used.
The Mud Hens protected their lead the rest of the way and secured the win. After finishing the Rochester series with a victory, Toledo opened the Worcester series the same way. The Hens will be back tomorrow night for Game Two, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
International League Stories from June 23, 2026
- Jacksonville Drops Ten-Inning Affair to Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Score Five in Extra Frame to Start Second Half with Road Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Outlast Iowa in Extra Innings Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Fall in Second-Half Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Charlotte Nearly Pulls off Comeback, Falls 10-9 - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Falls to Buffalo in Extras 11-10 - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers Serve up Pair of Grand Slams in 12-5 Loss at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Win First Game of Second Half - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Hold on for First Win of Second Half in Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- Taylor, Mauricio, and Lindor Lead Syracuse to Win in Second-Half Opener over Lehigh Valley - Syracuse Mets
- Dylan Moore Swats Grand Slam as 'Pigs Drop First-Half Opener to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Worcester Starts Official 2nd Half With A 4-1 Loss To Toledo - Worcester Red Sox
- Bullpen Leads Hens to Series-Opening Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Second Half Starts off on Wrong Foot in 3-2 Loss to Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Begin Second Half with Swift 3-2 Victory over St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- June 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Buffalo Bisons - Iowa Cubs
- Dylan Beavers Begins MLB Rehab Assignment with Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Tuesday Night's Game vs. Durham Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- Be at Huntington Park on Independence Day for a Special Anniversary Fireworks Display - Columbus Clippers
- SWB Game Notes - June 23, 2026 - Second Half - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Omaha Storm Chasers to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with Freedom Weekend at Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Among Best First Half Attendance Risers in MiLB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Charlotte Knights and 704 Shop Launch First-Ever Official Apparel Collaboration - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.