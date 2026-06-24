Second Half Starts off on Wrong Foot in 3-2 Loss to Bats

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The last time the St. Paul Saints faced a Major League rehabber on the mound they torched him for four home runs. They weren't so fortunate on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. They managed two hits off Hunter Greene and their offense was held to just five hits in a 3-2 loss to the Louisville Bats.

The night looked like it would get off to a great start for the Saints when Walker Jenkins, in his first at bat since coming off the injured list, took a 99.0 mph fastball from Greene and smoked it 108.7 mph off the wall in center for a triple. Unfortunately, he would be left stranded.

The Bats struck first in the second when Michael Chavis reached on an infield single to third and took second on the throwing error by Cody Morissette. Ivan Johnson extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single to left-center making it 1-0. Ricky Castro, who got the start for the Saints, went 3.0+ innings allowing one unearned run on four hits and struck out a season tying-high six.

After giving up the triple to Jenkins, Greene retired the next nine before a single to left by Gabby Gonzalez with one out in the fourth. Matt Wallner followed with a walk, but Greene got Orlando Arcia to fly out to center and Aaron Sabato to pop out to second. Greene went 4.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out three.

Once Greene left the game the Saints capitalized in the very next inning against Zach McCambley. Cody Morissette led off with a walk and Ben Ross singled to right putting runners at first and second. With one out Alan Roden tied the game at one with an RBI single to right. Jenkins then walked loading the bases. Gonzalez gave the Saints a 2-1 lead with a sacrifice fly to right.

After coming into the game in the fourth with runners at first and second and nobody out and getting out of the jam, C.J. Culpepper walked three in the fifth inning. He got out of it cheaply enough by giving up just one run on a sacrifice fly by Chavis tying the game at two. Culpepper went 2.0 innings allowing one run, no hits, while walking three and striking out one.

Three hits in the sixth gave the Bats back the lead. Austin Hendrick led off with a double to right-center, his first in 24 games. Will Banfield followed with a single to right moving Hendrick to third. Garrett Hampson put the Bats up 3-2 with an RBI groundout to third.

From the walk to Jenkins in the fifth until one out in the ninth, the Bats pitchers retired 12 straight. Sabato ended the string with a one out double to left in the ninth, he took third on a groundout by Morissette, but Ross grounded out to third ending the game.

Grant Hartwig pitched 2.0 perfect innings of relief for the Saints.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field at 11:05 a.m. (CT). The Saints send LHP Aaron Rozek (1-0, 2.75) to the mound against Bats RHP Julian Aguiar (1-2, 5.55). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

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