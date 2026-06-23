Be at Huntington Park on Independence Day for a Special Anniversary Fireworks Display
Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Arena District is the place to be this Fourth of July as Huntington Park will be the site of a special Anniversary Night Fireworks Extravaganza!
Be there on Saturday, July 4 as the Columbus Clippers host the Louisville Bats (top farm team of the Cincinnati Reds) in a 7:05pm game at Huntington Park. Gates open earlier than usual - 5:30pm - so fans can enjoy the music of the 122nd Ohio Army National Guard Band on the Carbliss Corner Entertainment Stage, located in the Right Field Plaza.
The post-game display won't be your typical Huntington Park fireworks show, which is always terrific. You don't want to miss this special Anniversary Night at Huntington Park.
The Columbus Clippers will return home from a week in Omaha for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog night on June 30 to kick off the six-game homestand against the Louisville Bats. This huge week at Huntington Park includes a special 6:05pm start time on Friday, July 3 designed to give fans the opportunity following the game to walk to prime viewing locations for the annual downtown Red, White, & Boom fireworks show. Get tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.
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