WooSox Game Information

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Game time is 6:45 pm and is live on NESN+. Thank you.

JUNE 23rd TOLEDO (0-0)/(34-40) at WORCESTER (0-0)/(36-35) 6:45 pm

Toledo Mud Hens RHP Jack Little (1-1, 3.38) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 6.48)

We Start Anew - The Worcester Red Sox - who finished the official first half of the season with a winning record at 36-35 and the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA-Detroit Tigers) who ended the first half with a 34-40 mark - begin the second half of the International League schedule tonight with undefeated records when they play the opener of a 6-game series at 6:45 pm at Polar Park in Worcester. All IL teams start anew with 0-0 records beginning this evening and will play the next 75 games (through September 20) to determine a 2nd half champ and the opponent to take on 1st half champ Memphis (AAA-St. Louis) in the International League Playoffs three months from now (September 22-24 in Memphis, TN). Tonight's series and second half opener at Polar Park is televised live on NESN+ and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM & The Pike 100.1 FM.

Half Marathon - The WooSox finished the first half of the season with a 36-35 good for a tie for 4th -place in the International League East division (tied for 10th overall in the 20-team IL). The WooSox did have four games cancelled due to weather so they only played 71 of their scheduled 75 first half games. The Sox also played on 31 games at home in the 1st half (17-14) compared to 40 road games (19-21). Worcester's first half rankings among the 20 teams in the International League: Offensively 13th in Batting (.247), 17th in Runs (347), tied for 19th in HR (63), and 9th in OBP (.347). WooSox pitchers were 7th in the league in ERA (4.54) and had the 5th lowest Batting Average Against (.241). And the WooSox had a +2 scoring margin (scoring 347 runs while allowing 345).

Second Half Adjustments - In 2023 for the first-time ever, the International League went to a split season schedule - playing 75 games in the first half with a first half champion (best overall record) and then starting fresh in the second half for the next 75 games (with a second half champ as well). The scenario was so well-received, the league has kept the same format since. Last year the Sox went 41-33 in the 1st half and 35-40 in the 2nd half to finish with a 76-73 overall record (their 5th winning season in their five years).

The Journey to Memphis - The Memphis Redbirds were the overall first half IL champions with their 47-28 record edging Rochester who finished 45-28 (the Red Wings had two games cancelled due to weather). Memphis thus captured the subsequent playoff berth that comes with being the best in the first half. The team with the best overall record in the second half will play Memphis in the IL Playoffs in a best 2 out of 3 series from September 22-24 with all three of those games in Tennessee. The International League Champion will take on the Pacific Coast League Champion in the winner-take-all Triple-A National Championship Game on September 26 in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Aces (AAA-Athletics) won the PCL first half with their 44-29 record.

Welcome Home - After 14 straight days on the road and 11 games from June 8-21, the WooSox enjoyed their usual Monday off-day at home yesterday and now begin the 2nd half of their schedule with this 6-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens beginning this evening at 6:45 pm at Polar Park. Note that weeknight home game times this week - with schools closed for the summer - will be 6:45 pm from now until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (tonight - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series vs. the Toledo Mud Hens at Polar Park this week/weekend:

Wed. 6:45 pm NESN+ RHP Dylan File (4-4, 5.79) vs. LHP Raymond Burgos (1-4, 7.24)

Thur. 6:45 pm NESN+ RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (2-3, 4.47) vs. RHP Brayan Bello (0-0, 5.19)

Fri. 6:45 pm NESN+ (tape delay) TBD vs. TBD

Sat 4:05 pm NESN RHP Ty Madded (2-0, 3.86) vs. RHP Jack Anderson (2-3, 4.59)

Sun. 1:05 pm NESN RHP Troy Watson (3-2, 3.19) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA-Detroit)

Tonight, 6:45 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; and A Celebration of Juneteenth (WooSox were on the road on June 19).

Wednesday, 6:45 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; and Maynard & Oxford Town Takeover.

Thursday, 6:45 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game starting on where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Caribbean Heritage Night; and Auburn Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, 6:45 pm Tricorner Hat Giveaway for first 5,000 fans compliments of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Shades of Summer Baseball, presented by GOODR; Charlton Town Takeover; and Heartland/Yacht Rock UniBank Fireworks.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law; UniBank Women in Sports Day featuring acclaimed author Jane Leavy with former Major League pitcher Rich Hill from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Debut of the Worcester Kelley Squares alternate identity; Best Buddies Day, presented by Teddie Peanut Butter; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Jewish Heritage Day; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

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