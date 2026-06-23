SWB Game Notes - June 23, 2026 - Second Half

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (37-37, 0-0) @ Indianapolis Indians (31-44, 0-0)

June 23, 2026 | Game 75 | Away Game 39 | Victory Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Alexander Cornielle (0-1, 6.75) vs #7 RH Antwone Kelly (3-4, 5.08)

Cornielle (6/18 @ COL): 4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 0 BB, 6 SO, 70 P (49 S) [Clippers, 7-5]

Kelly (6/17 @ IOW): 2.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 1 HB, 3 BB, 0 SO, 52 P (33 S) [Cubs, 6-5 (10)]

LAST TIME OUT

COLUMBUS, OH (June 21, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Columbus Clippers 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park. The RailRiders held off a late charge from the Clippers to split the series and close the first half of the 2026 season at 37-37.

Kenedy Corona doubled in a pair in the top of the second to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the early lead, but Columbus answered quickly with a two-run homer from Cleveland Guardians #1 prospect Angel Genao to tie the game.

The RailRiders regained the lead in the top of the fifth when Yanquiel Fernández doubled in a pair for a 4-2 advantage, giving Fernández nine runs batted in during the series. Garrett Martin's first Triple-A home run extended the lead to 5-2 in the top of the eighth. The outfielder hit 21 for Somerset and is tied for third this season across all of Minor League Baseball.

Brendan Beck (7-2) struck out five and walked three over 5.2 innings. Danny Watson, Carlos Lagrange, and Angel Chivilli combined for 2.1 scoreless following Beck. The Clippers scored twice in the ninth against Eric Reyzelman, but the right-hander struck out the final two batters he faced to stand the tying run at third and earn his first save of the season.

Austin Peterson (0-5) allowed four runs on six hits over 4.1 innings with six strikeouts and two walks on the loss.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Ernesto Martínez Jr. paced the offense with multi-hit games.

Cabrera, Fernández, and Tyler Hardman had two hits each to pace the RailRiders.

NEWS AND NOTES

HOW DID IT END? - The RailRiders finished the first half of the season in 12th in the International League, sitting 9.5 games back with a .500 record. Memphis earned the first half playoff spot on the last day of the season over Rochester. Indianapolis finished third from the bottom, sixteen games behind the league leader.

ALEXANDER IS AVAILABLE - Alexander Cornielle will make his second Triple-A start of the season after joining the team last week. The righty pitched four innings, allowing three runs on a pair of homers. However, he did not walk a batter and struck out six on 70 pitches. Cornielle was signed as a minor league free agent on December 17 and began the season on the Injured List. He pitched on a rehab assignment before being activated on June 11 and optioned to Double-A for one appearance.

HOMER HAPPY - The RailRiders are one of five teams to have recorded triple-digit home runs amongst the entire team. With one on Sunday, they have reached 101 on the season. Yanquiel Fernández who had a home run in three consecutive games, leads the squad with sixteen. This is tied the second most in the entire farm system along with Tyler Hardman. After the Yankees leading Garrett Martin smacked his first in just his second Triple-A game, now twenty players have at least one long ball, while three have recorded double-digits.

MARTIN MASHING- Garrett Martin made his Triple-A debut for the RailRiders on Saturday and recorded his first homer with the team the following day. Martin, 25, held a .270 batting average in 63 games with Somerset along with 14 doubles and 17 steals. His now 22 home runs and 55 total runs batted in lead the entire Yankees farm system. Martin was originally drafted by the Orioles in the 22nd round back in 2018, but did not sign until New York got him on a minor league free agent contract on July 14, 2023.

CABBY'S CLUTCH- Oswaldo Cabrera had the best week offensively for the RailRiders, boasting a .444 average in all six games. He had a dozen hits, including a double and two home runs. Cabrera drove in three and scored six of his own. The switch-hitter only struck out three times in 27 plate appearances. Cabrera holds a .388 batting average in 17 games in the month of June. He has spent the entire season on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster while playing in eight different positions.

REYZELMAN'S RETURN - Yankees #28 prospect Eric Reyzelman made his first appearance back off the Injured List for the RailRiders last night. He earned his first Triple-A save of the season despite allowing two runs to score. Reyzelman was placed on the 7-Day Injured list on June 5 after a mid-May promotion to SWB. The 24-year-old was drafted in the 5th round in 2022 out of LSU.

LAGRANGE IS LEARNING - Yankees #4 prospect Carlos Lagrange is continuing to come out of the bullpen in his new role for the RailRiders and potentially the Yankees. After a clean inning of work on Sunday, Lagrange has now made five appearances as a reliever for a 2.19 earned run averages. He began the season by making eleven starts for a 4.41 ERA.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

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