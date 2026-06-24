Worcester Starts Official 2nd Half With A 4-1 Loss To Toledo
Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox began the second half of the International League schedule with a 4-1 defeat to the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday evening at Polar Park.
All IL teams started the day anew with 0-0 records to begin the final 75-game stretch that will determine a 2nd half champion who will take on 1st half champ Memphis in the IL Playoffs three months from now on September 22-24. The WooSox - who finished the official first half of the season with a winning record at 36-35 - are now 0-1 in the 2nd half and 36-36 overall while Toledo (AAA-Detroit Tigers) goes to (1-1)/(35-40).
A pair of rehabbing Boston Red Sox appeared in the game. LHP Patrick Sandoval, who continues his comeback from Tommy John surgery two years ago (June 26, 2024), made his fifth rehab start for the WooSox after most recently starting for Double-A Portland last Wednesday. And Red Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez, who has been on Boston's 60-day injured list as he recovers from a successful left shoulder arthroscopic debridement on March 12, was used as the WooSox DH.
Sandoval was touched for an unearned run in the 3rd inning (his own throwing error on a pickoff attempt leading to the run) and left with a runner on in the 4th inning (who eventually scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by reliever Seth Martinez). Sandoval (0-2) suffered the loss going 3.1 innings allowing 4 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), with 1 walk and 1 strikeout (on 53 pitches).
Gonzalez, who actually began his injury rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 16 and appeared in three games with the Sea Dogs last week, was 1-for-4 on the night including a line single in the 5th inning and a sharp lineout to rightfield in the 7th. Romy had an excellent season for Boston last year batting .305 in 96 games with 9 HR & 53 RBI and was especially effective vs. left-handed pitching batting .331 with 7 of his 9 homers vs. lefties.
The WooSox offense threatened early and often but were held largely at bay as they could not overcome a five-inning stretch during which they left at least one runner in scoring position each frame.
The Sox had the chance to score first in the 2nd inning advancing runners to second and third with only one out. However, the next two batters struck out on full counts to end the inning. Worcester again had an opportunity for a big inning in the 3rd, loading the bases thanks to singles by Tsung-Che Cheng and Braiden Ward, but could only manage one run on an RBI groundout by Jason Delay.
The WooSox had multiple baserunners in the home half of both the 4th and 5th innings, but suffered consecutive strikeouts to end the 4th and stranded two more in the 5th to bring the count to 8 LOB through 5 innings.
The Mud Hens extended their lead to 4-1 in the top of the 6th on three straight singles off reliever Noah Song before he was able to escape further damage by inducing a double play. In the bottom of the inning, Cheng hit a high drive into right-center that resulted in a triple as the outfielder lost the ball in the night sky, but for the fifth straight inning the Sox stranded a runner in scoring position.
WooSox relievers Zack Kelly and Angel Bastardo held the Hens in check, facing the minimum nine hitters over the last three innings. However, the final 10 Worcester batters were retired in order to end the game.
Game 2 of this 6-game series at Polar Park will be Wednesday at 6:45 pm as Sox southpaw Raymond Burgos (1-4, 7.24) takes on Toledo righty Dylan File (4-4, 5.79). The game will be live on NESN+ and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.
Images from this story
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Infielder Romy Gonzalez at bat for the Worcester Red Sox
(Ashley Green)
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