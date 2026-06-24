Jacksonville Drops Ten-Inning Affair to Memphis

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bradley Blalock struck out eight in six innings but, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Memphis Redbirds 8-3 in extra innings on Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

In the tenth inning, the Memphis Redbirds (48-28, 1-0) plated five runs and took an 8-3 lead. Bligh Madris started the inning as zombie runner at second. A sac bunt coupled with an intentional walk put runners at the corners. Nolan Gorman smacked RBI singled plating the go-ahead run for the Redbirds. Jones advanced to third and Leo Bernal followed with a single, scoring Jones pushing the lead to 5-3. With runners at the corners, a single by Ramon Mendoza scored Gorman and pushed Bernal to second. Colton Ledbetter was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Matt Koperniak followed with a two-run single padding the lead to 8-3.

Memphis evened the game at three scoring in the seventh. Bernal and Mendoza began the frame with consecutive singles. Koperniak plated Bernal with a double and Jeremy Rivas scored Mendoza with a sac fly.

Jacksonville (42-33, 0-1) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first. Kemp Alderman walked and advanced to third on a double roped by Deyvison De Los Santos. With runners on first and third, Agustín Ramirez hit a sac fly plating Jacksonville's first run.

The Redbirds responded with a run in the top of the second tying the game at one. Bernal singled and advanced to third on a stolen base coupled with an error. Ledbetter drove in Bernal with a base hit.

Locked in a scoreless tie the Jumbo Shrimp regained their lead in the sixth inning. Ramirez walked and Graham Pauley (5) blasted a two-run homer, putting Jacksonville ahead 3-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp and the Redbirds continue their series with Wednesday's 12:05 p.m. contest. Jacksonville will hand the ball to LHP Braxton Garret (2-2, 1.90 ERA) and Memphis will counter with RHP Hunter Dobbins (4-0, 3.08 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. for Camp Day.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

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