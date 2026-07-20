Mud Crawlers Festival Draws Off-Road Adventurers, Live Music

Published on July 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Average Mud Crawlers enjoy everything off-road and rugged, making Fifth Third Field an ideal location August 7 and August 8.

Beginning August 7, the Toledo Mud Hens will host the Mud Crawlers Festival, giving fans another way to celebrate during Toledo Jeep® Fest Weekend. A Mud Crawler is just one of the multiple alternate identities Hens fans, players, and Toledoans can resonate with.

The August 7 game brings postgame fireworks and a performance in Hensville Park by Radio Tokyo, a five piece cover band from in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. The band takes inspiration from musicians including Usher, Ludacris, Eminem, and Drake.

"The team will be wearing their Mud Crawlers jersey and hat on the field, and then we will layer in a number of activations," Ashley Crooks, Mud Hens Manager of Events and Fan Entertainment, said. "Fans will see our Mud Crawler race on the videoboard all weekend long."

Following the Toledo Jeep® Fest Parade downtown August 8, Hensville Park is hosting bands including Wave Magnetik from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Motor City Catz from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Mojo Thunder from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and The Groove Brothers Band from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

For fans who want to showcase their Mud Crawler pride, fans can browse the themed merch line sold in the Swamp Shop. The Mud Crawler logo, a three-fingered duck in a 4x4 vehicle, is a badge for adventurers who drive along beaten paths, trailing through the trees, and make connections with explorers.

"Mud Crawlers are very specific and unique to not only the Mud Hens but to Toledo itself," Annie Hunter, Mud Hens and Walleye Fanwear Retail Event Manager, said. "This gives us a chance to offer a line that is different and special to the Toledo Mud Hens only."

As the all-day party leading up to first pitch on August 8 approaches, Mud Crawlers and other fans can anticipate a memorable day in Hensville. Hunter said themes like the Mud Crawlers Festival encourage fans to celebrate their "shared interests" and find a common ground.

"One of my favorite parts of the job is seeing an idea that I had come to life through our merchandise and people sharing the same joy," Hunter said. "We always strive to make every experience the best experience for every fan in attendance which I believe does have a lasting impact."

Tickets for the August 7 and August 8 games can be purchased online.







International League Stories from July 20, 2026

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