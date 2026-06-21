Redbirds Drop Saturday Night Game to Sounds

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand to wrap up the first half of the 2026 season with a 17-3 loss to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Right fielder Colton Ledbetter led the Memphis offense with a 3-for-3 night. The left-handed hitter accounted for all three Redbirds runs with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs in the loss. Shortstop Jeremy Rivas drove in the other Memphis run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Starting pitcher Pete Hansen (1-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits, walked three and struck out two in the loss. The left-handed pitcher allowed three home runs over 3.2 innings pitched. Hancel Rincó, Cade Winquest and position player Noah Mendlinger each provided a scoreless appearance in relief.

The loss puts Memphis on the brink of elimination heading into Sunday's first half finale. The Redbirds must defeat Nashville and Rochester must lose to Toledo for the Redbirds to win the International League first half championship.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, June 21 to wrap up a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds to close out the first half of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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