Francisco Lindor and Tyrone Taylor Set to Rehab with Syracuse Mets on Sunday

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, N.Y. - The New York Mets announced that shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Tyrone Taylor are scheduled to continue their major league rehab assignments with Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. The Mets host the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 1:05 p.m.

Lindor was placed on the Mets' 10-day injured list on April 23 with a left calf strain.

Lindor has played in 1,559 Major League games across 12 seasons. The five-time All-Star has spent the last six seasons with the Mets after being acquired in a trade from Cleveland in January 2021. Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the Mets in 2022. The 32-year-old spent his first six seasons with Cleveland after being the eighth overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.

Lindor's rehab assignment began on Friday with Double-A Binghamton, where he went 1-for-4 with 1 R and 1 K.

Taylor was placed on the Mets' 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain.

Taylor has suited up for 617 games in eight big league seasons. The 32-year-old was traded to the Mets from Milwaukee in December 2023 after playing his first four big league seasons with the Brewers.

Alongside Lindor, Taylor began his rehab assignment on Friday with Binghamton. Taylor went 2-for-3, crushing a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Taylor rehabbed with Syracuse in September 2025, recovering from a left hamstring strain. The outfielder played in two games, went 2-for-9 with 2 RBI and 1 R at Lehigh Valley on September 19 and 21.

Gates open at 12 p.m. for the 1:05 p.m. first pitch. The first 1,500 fans will receive a special Alzheimer's jersey giveaway, presented by the Alzheimer's Association Central New York Chapter. Kids Eat Free on Sunday, sponsored by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse. Kids 12 and under receive a voucher good for a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola beverage, a kids Hofmann hot dog, and a small Perry's Ice Cream. Fans can enjoy entertainment from Jeff the Magic Man before the game and Kids Run the Bases postgame. As part of our Father's Day celebration, fans can play catch on the field postgame.

The game will air on MLB TV and Bally Live at 1 p.m. Pregame radio coverage on TheScore 1260 AM starts at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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