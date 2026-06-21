Jumbo Shrimp Slip by Bulls, 2-1
Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Five Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitchers combined to limit the Durham Bulls to just one run on Saturday in a 2-1 victory from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
After Jacksonville (41-32) starter Karson Milbrandt fanned seven Bulls (28-46) in 4.0 innings of one-run ball, Mason Vinyard (2-0) and Zach Pop each tossed scoreless innings around 2.0 shutout frames from William Kempner. Stephen Jones worked a perfect ninth to earn his second save.
With the score tied at one, Matthew Etzel led off the fifth by blasting a home run against Durham reliever Michael Grove (0-2).
The Jumbo Shrimp started the scoring in the fourth. Griffin Conine led off with a single before going to second on a passed ball. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, and following a walk, scored on Andrew Pintar's sacrifice fly.
Durham answered in their half of the fourth. Homer Bush Jr. walked to start the inning before moving to third on a two-base error. A Cooper Kinney sacrifice fly knotted the score at one.
The clubs wrap up their series with Sunday's 5:05 p.m. contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (0-2, 5.40 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Michael Forret (0-0, 6.30 ERA).
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