Jumbo Shrimp Slip by Bulls, 2-1

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Five Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitchers combined to limit the Durham Bulls to just one run on Saturday in a 2-1 victory from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After Jacksonville (41-32) starter Karson Milbrandt fanned seven Bulls (28-46) in 4.0 innings of one-run ball, Mason Vinyard (2-0) and Zach Pop each tossed scoreless innings around 2.0 shutout frames from William Kempner. Stephen Jones worked a perfect ninth to earn his second save.

With the score tied at one, Matthew Etzel led off the fifth by blasting a home run against Durham reliever Michael Grove (0-2).

The Jumbo Shrimp started the scoring in the fourth. Griffin Conine led off with a single before going to second on a passed ball. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, and following a walk, scored on Andrew Pintar's sacrifice fly.

Durham answered in their half of the fourth. Homer Bush Jr. walked to start the inning before moving to third on a two-base error. A Cooper Kinney sacrifice fly knotted the score at one.

The clubs wrap up their series with Sunday's 5:05 p.m. contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (0-2, 5.40 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Michael Forret (0-0, 6.30 ERA).







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.