Iowa Falls to Indianapolis 7-4
Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (30-41) fell to the Indianapolis Indians (30-44) 7-4 on Saturday night at Principal Park.
Indianapolis scored one run in the first inning and one run in the second inning, and one run in the fourth inning to take an early 3-0 lead.
Iowa was held without a baserunner until the fourth inning when Moises Ballesteros hit a single to right field. Iowa scored two runs in the sixth inning as Brett Bateman drove in a run and Ballesteros scored on a wild pitch to make it a one run game.
The I-Cubs took the lead in the seventh inning on a two out, two-run double by Bateman. The Indians scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game. Indianapolis hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the ninth inning and added another run on an RBI double to take the lead for good at 7-4.
Iowa concludes the first half of the 2026 season against Indianapolis on Sunday with first pitch in the final game of the six game series scheduled for 1:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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