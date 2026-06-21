Rochester Jumps on Toledo Saturday Night in Double-Digit Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Looking to move one step closer to a playoff berth, Cocos Locos de Rochester (45-27) used an 11-run sixth inning to blow open a close game and cruise past the Toledo Mud Hens (33-40), 14-1, on Saturday night. C Harry Ford led the way with a home run, a double, and three RBI, while the Cocos Locos sent 17 batters to the plate during their decisive sixth-inning outburst. All nine hitters in Rochester's lineup scored a run, and five different players logged a multi-hit performance

After three scoreless innings, Toledo broke through in the top of the fourth when 3B Max Anderson launched a solo home run, giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead.

The Cocos Locos answered right away in the bottom half of the inning, as RF Christian Franklin launched his fifth home run of the season, knotting the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Harry Ford blasted his second home run of the season, a 417-foot shot with an exit velocity of 102.4 mph, giving the Cocos Locos a 2-1 lead.

The Cocos Locos bats erupted in the bottom of the sixth inning. 2B Phillip Glasser led off with a broken-bat single, and Christian Franklin followed with a walk to put two runners aboard. SS Seaver King then reached on a fielder's choice, moving Glasser to third. Following a pitching change, DH Yohandy Morales dropped a bloop single into the outfield, scoring Glasser and advancing King to second as the lead grew to 3-1. King later moved to third and Morales to second before 1B Abimelec Ortiz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. 3B Brady House then lined a double, bringing home both King and Morales while Ortiz advanced to third, extending the lead to 5-1. The rally only intensified from there. C Harry Ford ripped a double into the left-center field gap, scoring House and Ortiz to make it 7-1. LF Trey Lipscomb followed with a walk, and CF Andrew Pinckney reached on an infield single to load the bases as the Cocos Locos batted around.

Glasser then lined a single that deflected off the leaping Mud Hens shortstop, allowing all three runners to advance and bringing home Ford to extend the lead to 8-1. Franklin drew his second walk of the inning to force in Lipscomb, making it 9-1. King followed with an RBI single that scored Pinckney and moved Glasser to third, pushing the advantage to 10-1. After a strikeout briefly slowed the rally, Ortiz worked a bases-loaded walk to bring home Glasser and make it 11-1. House capped off the inning with a two-run single, scoring Franklin and King while moving Ortiz to second, giving the Cocos Locos a commanding 13-1 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Yohandy Morales crushed a mammoth 445-foot home run off a position player on the mound, extending the Cocos Locos' lead to 14-1.

The Mud Hens were unable to mount a response, as the Cocos Locos cruised to their second straight victory and maintained control of their own destiny heading into the final day of the first half.

LHP Carson Palmquist got the start for Rochester in a bullpen game and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, striking out two batters. RHP Andre Granillo was called upon in relief of Palmquist and worked 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter. LHP Zach Penrod entered in relief of Granillo and tossed 1.0 inning, striking out two batters while issuing one walk. RHP Riley Cornelio entered in relief of Penrod and worked 2.0 innings, allowing two hits while striking out three batters. RHP Robert Cranz entered the game in relief of Cornelio and pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and one walk in his second Triple-A appearance. RHP Trevor Gott closed out the game for Rochester, working a scoreless ninth inning with one walk.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is C Harry Ford. The former Seattle Mariners prospect went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, and three RBI, raising his slash line to .211/.343/.295. Ford played a key role in Rochester's offensive outburst, helping drive in three of the club's 14 runs.

Rochester will play the finale of the series against the Med Hens Sunday at 1:05 p.m., as they look to win three in a row and win the International League first half title. LHP Jackson Kent will start for Rochester against RHP Troy Watson for the Mud Hens.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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