SWB Game Notes - June 20, 2026

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-36) @ Columbus Clippers (40-32)

June 20, 2026 | Game 73 | Away Game 37 | Huntington Park | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Dom Hamel (2-7, 7.63) vs RH Yorman Gómez (No Record)

Hamel (6/13 vs LHV): 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 8 SO, 96 P (56 S) [RailRiders, 4-3]

Gómez (6/13 vs A-WSX): 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 HB, 2 BB, 5 SO, 54 P (34 S) [ACL Guardians, 9-6)

LAST TIME OUT

COLUMBUS, OH (June 19, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Columbus Clippers on Friday night at Huntington Park, falling 9-8 in extras in game one and winning game two 8-6 after trailing 6-0 three innings in.

In game one, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 edge in the top of the first. The RailRiders loaded the bases with two outs, and Payton Henry singled in Oswaldo Cabrera for the early lead. The Clippers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning when Angel Genao singled in CJ Kayfus and Ralphy Velazquez. The RailRiders tied the game in the top of the fourth when Kenedy Corona singled in Henry. Both teams launched solo home runs in the fifth. Cabrera's 383-foot drive gave the RailRiders a short-lived 3-2 lead, but Bo Naylor leveled the game with a 425-foot homer in the bottom half. In the sixth, Ernesto Martinez Jr. was hit by a pitch and lifted for pinch runner Duke Ellis, who promptly stole second. With two on and one away, Ellis and Jonathan Ornelas executed a double steal, and Naylor's throw to second sailed to center, allowing Ellis to score for a 4-3 SWB lead. The Clippers tied the game with a sac fly in the bottom of the inning. Yanqiuel Fernández gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 5-4 lead in the seventh with his 14th home run of the season, but Columbus again responded when Joe Lampe's first home run of the season tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs and two in scoring position, Corona's diving grab in left-center onto the warning track ended the inning and extended the game to extras. The RailRiders took an 8-5 lead in the top of the eighth. Corona doubled in a pair and scored on a single from Cabrera to push the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre back on top. In the bottom of the inning, Dayan Frias singled in the extra-inning runner to cut the lead to 8-6. A sac fly from Lampe narrowed the margin to 8-7. With two outs, Naylor's inside-the-park home run walked it off for the Clippers. RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein worked five-plus innings, allowing four runs on five hits in a no-decision. Rafael Montero (0-3) was tagged with a blown save and the loss. Tommy Mace (4-0) notched the win.

In game two, Columbus plated four runs in the bottom of the first. CJ Kayfus's three-run homer gave the Clippers a 3-0 advantage three batters in off spot starter Danny Watson. Milan Tolentino's RBI double extended the lead to 4-0. Frias led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run to build a 5-0 lead. A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the third extended the lead to six runs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied its first in the top of the fifth on a run-scoring groundout from Fernández. The RailRiders scored a season-best seven runs in the sixth to take an 8-6 lead. With two down, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases, and Ornelas cleared the bases with the club's fifth grand slam of the season. After a single from Marco Luciano, Fernández crushed a 461-foot home run to center for a 7-6 lead. Tyler Hardman doubled in Cabrera to cap the scoring. Brad Hanner (4-1) worked 2.2 innings and was the beneficiary of the sixth inning run support. Outfielder Cole Gabrielson was tasked with recording the final out on the mound and earned a save in his Triple-A debut. Stephen Perez (2-4) took the loss for the Clippers.

NEWS AND NOTES

WEATHER DEPENDENT - The RailRiders have had ten games impacted by weather through 72 contests. The team has been able to make up all of the games quickly except a game at Worcester in May that was completely canceled. The team has now played in eight doubleheaders on the season, splitting all but two. The team swept Rochester in April but were swept by Syracuse in May.

DOM'S DELIGHT - SWB starter Dom Hamel has really turned things around in the month of June. He has made three starts this month, pitching 16.1 innings for a 2.76 earned run average. Hamel has allowed just seven walks to 16 strikeouts in this time. The righty has posted two quality starts this season. This is compared a 7.63 ERA in 13 games pitched.

BRADLEY'S BEST - Reliever Bradley Hanner lowered his earned run average to 2.43 while earning his fourth win of the season in game-two yesterday. He has only allowed 14 walks to 43 strikeouts in 33.1 innings of work. Hanner has made 26 appearances out of the bullpen for SWB. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.

WELCOME COLE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre welcomed Cole Gabrielson to their roster for his first time in Triple-A. He made his debut on the mound, recording the final out of a win to earn the save. The 25-year-old was signed as a minor league free agent by New York on July 18, 2023 out of USC. Gabrielson began the season in Hudson Valley, where in 33 games he hit .256 with 1 home run, 5 RBIs and 10 steals. He was transferred to Double-A Somerset on 6/3 where he played in 11 games for a .289 average along with two homers and 3 RBIs. The righty was promoted to SWB on 6/17 after playing in all three outfield positions. His grandfather, Len, played nine professional seasons in the Majors with the Milwaukee Braves, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, California Angels, and Los Angeles Dodgers from the 1960s-1970s.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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