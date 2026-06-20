Buffalo Bisons Ernie Clement Bobble in a Box Giveaway July 12

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Check out this exciting twist on a classic Bisons giveaway.... a 'Bobble-in-a-Box.' ...and who better to be our subject for this all new giveaway than a former Herd star that broke records in the batter's box last postseason, Blue Jays infielder, Ernie Clement!

Get to Sahlen Field for our game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday, July 12 (1:05 p.m.) as the first 3,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. ONLY (SPECIAL TIME 11:30 a.m.) will receive the Ernie Clement Bobble-in-a-Box Giveaway, presented by Equitable Advisors.

Clement made his Blue Jays organizational debut with the Bisons in 2023 and splashed onto the scene, hitting .348 in 72 games with 11 home runs, 58 RBI and a .945 OPS. From there, it didn't take long for him to earn his promotion to the Blue Jays where he has been one of the top utilitymen in all of baseball ever since. Clement has been nominated for gold gloves in each of the past two seasons and led Major League Baseball in defensive runs saved in 2025. Then in the Blue Jays magical 2025 postseason run, Clement set a MLB record by collecting 30 hits in a single postseason!

GET YOUR TICKETS now and SAVE 20% when your purchase before game day. You won't want to miss this amazing giveaway, presented by Equitable Advisors.

VOTE ERNIE

Don't forget to VOTE for Ernie and the rest of the Blue Jays for this year's MLB All-Star Game. Clement is currently the American League's top vote getter at 2nd Base (as he should be), but keep those votes coming and share your support online... it might just help you get to our Bobble-in-a-Box Giveaway game on July 12th. STAY TUNED!!!!







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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