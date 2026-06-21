Galanie Runs Hit Streak to 13 in 4-2 Loss
Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Charlotte Knights dropped a close contest to the Buffalo Bisons 4-2 on Saturday evening at Sahlen Field. It took a two-out, two-run Home Run in the bottom of the ninth from Buffalo to prevent Charlotte from winning for the 11th time in their last 12 road games.
Charlotte used a leadoff double from Ryan Galanie followed by an RBI triple from Dustin Harris in the top of the second inning to take an early 1-0 lead. The double by Galanie extended his season-long hit streak to 13 straight games.
Two batters later, Caden Connor lined a single into left field that scored Harris and increased the Knights advantage to 2-0. Unfortunately, Charlotte was unable to push any additional runs across the rest of the way.
Starting pitcher David Sandlin was excellent once again on the mound. The right-hander worked five innings and allowed only one run. The Bisons knotted the game up 2-2 with a run in the seventh inning, then provided their home fans with an exciting ending.
Buffalo put the leadoff man aboard in the bottom of the ninth before the next two hitters were retired. Then on a two-strike pitch, the Bisons hit a two-run, walk-off Home Run and claimed their second win of the week.
Charlotte can still win the series outright with Sunday's contest scheduled for 1:05pm ET. Sunday's game marks the final game of the season's first half.
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