A Tight Game Turns Quickly

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens had a tough night on the road, falling 14-1 to the Rochester Red Wings. Toledo turned to six pitchers and one position player to get through tonight's game.

The opening three innings were controlled by both pitching staffs and defenses, with neither side able to break through. Both teams also went to their bullpens early as the game settled into a low-scoring start.

Toledo struck first in the top of the 4th inning. Max Anderson launched a solo home run over the leftfield wall to give the Hens an early 1-0 lead.

Rochester answered almost immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Christian Franklin tied the game at 1-1 with a line drive home run to right field.

The Red Wings took their first lead in the bottom of the 5th when Harry Ford drilled a solo home run to left field, making it 2-1.

The game shifted quickly in the bottom of the 6th. Phillip Glasser reached on a bloop single after shattering his bat, and Christian Franklin followed with a walk to put two aboard. Both runners advanced on a groundout before Toledo made a pitching change.

Konnor Pilkington replaced Carl Edwards Jr., but the inning continued to unravel for the Hens. With runners on second and third, Yohandy Morales lined a single into left field to score Glasser. Abimelec Ortiz was then hit by a pitch to load the bases before Brady House delivered a two-run double to center field, extending the deficit to 5-1.

Another pitching change brought in Tyler Mattison, but Toledo still couldn't find the final outs of the inning. Harry Ford doubled to right field and drove in two more runs. Trey Lipscomb followed with a walk, and Andrew Pinckney reached on an infield single to load the bases. Glasser then lined a ball to center that deflected off Gage Workman's glove, bringing home another run. A bases-loaded walk to Christian Franklin forced in one more, and Seaver King added an RBI single to right field to make it 10-1.

Woo-Suk Go entered next, but the inning continued. Another walk allowed a run to score, and Brady House added more damage with a single to left field that brought home both Franklin and King. By the end of the inning, the Hens faced a 13-1 deficit.

Max Burt entered as a position player on the mound in the bottom of the 8th. One final run crossed when Yohandy Morales homered to left field, bringing the score to 14-1.

The Hens were unable to generate any more offense and dropped Game Five of the series. Toledo will look to regroup tomorrow afternoon in the series finale, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m., as they try to leave Rochester with a series split and a .500 road trip.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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