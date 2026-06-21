Otto Kemp's Clutch Hit Sees 'Pigs Skirt by WooSox for Third Straight Win
Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Playing their 15th one-run game in their past 29 games, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-39) used an eighth inning Otto Kemp RBI single to skirt by the Worcester Red Sox (35-35) 4-3 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Both teams opened their scoring accounts in the first as Mikey Romero drove home Braiden Ward with a sacrifice fly after Ward tripled for Worcester while Felix Reyes blasted his 17th homer of the season for the 'Pigs in the last of the first to equalize.
Robert Moore put the 'Pigs in front as he went deep to open the third, making it 2-1 'Pigs, on his fifth homer of the year.
Worcester leap-frogged back in front with two in the fourth as Allan Castro hit a solo homer and Tyler McDonough singled home Tsung-Che Cheng to make it 3-2.
The 'Pigs tied the game in the sixth when Reyes came up clutch with a two-out double to score Robert Moore.
In the eighth, Steward Berroa doubled to start the frame and then advanced to third on a Reyes groundout. Kemp then came through with the clutch knock, singling home Berroa for the decisive run.
Nolan Hoffman (S, 3) shut the door in the ninth, working around a walk thanks to a strikeout and double play ball, earning the save for the 'Pigs.
Kirby Snead (W, 4-1) worked two scoreless frames for the 'Pigs in relief to earn the win, striking out three while Kyle Keller (3-3) was charged with the loss after allowing a run in one-third of an inning for the WooSox.
The 'Pigs and WooSox conclude their series on Sunday, June 21st at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 1:45 p.m. with Kolby Allard on the mound for the 'Pigs while the WooSox turn to Jack Anderson.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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