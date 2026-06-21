Keys Walks It off for Bisons against Charlotte

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Sean Keys delivered a walk-off home run for the Buffalo Bisons in a thrilling 4-2 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Saturday evening at Sahlen Field.

Down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, Keys launched a 412-foot, two-run home run to give the Bisons a walk-off victory for the second consecutive Saturday.

Bisons starting pitcher Grant Rogers got off a strong start, retiring the side with two strikeouts in the top of the first.

Charlotte scored first in the top of the second on an RBI triple by Dustin Harris to score Ryan Galanie. Caden Connor followed with an RBI single that brought home Harris to give the Knights an early 2-0 lead.

The Bisons cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Josh Kasevich that scored Carlos Mendoza, making it a 2-1 ballgame.

Rogers finished his outing by retiring the final eight batters he faced, recording four strikeouts in the game.

Kasevich tied the game on his second RBI single of the night, scoring Jonatan Clase from second base. His 30th RBI of the season tied the game at 2-2.

Keys hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to score Carlos Mendoza and give the Bisons a 4-2 victory.

Buffalo and Charlotte are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field for the final game of the Bisons' two-week homestand. CJ Van Eyk is slated to start on the mound for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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