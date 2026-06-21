Shrimp Take Down Bulls Saturday
Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC. - The Jumbo Shrimp (41-32) defeated the Durham Bulls (28-46) 2-1 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Saturday night.
Jacksonville opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning when Graham Pauley hit a sacrifice fly following a Durham fielding error. Durham tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Cooper Kinney that scored Homer Bush Jr.
In the top of the fifth, Matthew Etzel hit a solo home run off Michael Grove (L, 0-1) to give Jacksonville a 2-1 lead.
Jacksonville starter Karson Milbrandt pitched 4.0 innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out seven. Mason Vinyard (W, 2-0) pitched a scoreless fifth inning, followed by scoreless relief appearances from William Kempner and Zach Pop. Stephen Jones pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to record his second save.
Durham's pitching staff allowed three hits over 9.0 innings. The Bulls left nine runners on base and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position
The finale of the six-game series is slated for Sunday night at 5:05 PM ET.
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