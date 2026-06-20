WooSox Game Information

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

3B Vinny Capra

DH Mikey Romero

RF Allan Castro

2B Tsung-Che Cheng

LF Kristian Campbell

C Jason Delay

1B Max Ferguson

SS Tyler McDonough

RHP Osvaldo Berrios

JUNE 20th WORCESTER (35-34) at LEHIGH VALLEY (34-39) 6:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Osvaldo Berrios (1-0, 0.00) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs RHP Drake Fellows (0-1, 5.82)

Two to Two With Two to Go - The Worcester Red Sox play their final two games of the official 1st half of the International League schedule this weekend when they play games five and six of their 6-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA-Philadelphia) at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. With the series tied at two victories apiece, the WooSox will look to take the lead in game five tonight at 6:35 pm. Worcester must win one of these next two games (Sunday's series and 1st half finale is at 1:35 pm) to secure a winning record in the 1st half. They are 35-34 with two games remaining. Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

Race to the Finish - The one playoff spot that comes with the best overall record in the 20-team International League's 1st half will be decided this weekend. With two games to go, the Memphis Redbirds (AAA-St. Louis) of the IL West and the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) of the IL East have both clinched their divisions, but only one will earn the post-season berth to host the 2nd half champ in the best 2 out of 3 International League Playoffs from September 22-24. Memphis will play the full 75-game 1st half schedule while Rochester has had two games cancelled so they will only play 73 games. Thus, the winner will be determined by winning pct. Memphis is 46-27 for a .630 winning pct. while Rochester is 44-27 for a .620 winning pct. Memphis plays their final two games of the 1st half at home vs. Nashville this weekend while Rochester hosts Toledo for their final two.

This Series Thus Far - After winning the first two games of this 6-game set in Allentown on Tuesday, 5-3 and Wednesday, 7-4 in 10-innings, the WooSox have dropped the last two to the IronPigs the past two nights, 5-4 on Thursday and 9-3 last night. Worcester is 6-5-1 in their first 12 series thus far...6 wins, 5 losses, and 1 split with the next two games determining their fate in this the last series of the 1st half.

Mark of Consistency - Worcester is 2-2 in their last four games, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, and eventually 9-9 since May 29.

Second Half Adjustments - As mentioned, the 2nd half begins this coming Tuesday with all teams reverting back to a 0-0 record before playing the final 75 games of the season. Tuesday also marks the return to Polar Park for the WooSox who will start the 2nd half with a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from Tuesday through Sunday, June 28. Note that weeknight game times - with schools closed for the summer - will now be 6:45 pm until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (Tuesday - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

WooSox Promotions during the next homestand at Polar Park next week/weekend from June 23-28 vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA-Detroit)

Tuesday, June 23, 6:45 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; and A Celebration of Juneteenth (WooSox were on the road on June 19).

Wednesday, June 24, 6:45 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; and Maynard & Oxford Town Takeover.

Thursday, June 25, 6:45 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game starting on where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Caribbean Heritage Night; and Auburn Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, June 26, 6:45 pm Tricorner Hat Giveaway for first 5,000 fans compliments of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Shades of Summer Baseball, presented by GOODR; Charlton Town Takeover; and Heartland/Yacht Rock UniBank Fireworks.

Saturday, June 27, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law; UniBank Women in Sports Day featuring acclaimed author Jane Leavy with former Major League pitcher Rich Hill from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Debut of the Worcester Kelley Squares alternate identity; Best Buddies Day, presented by Teddie Peanut Butter; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, June 28, 1:05 pm Jewish Heritage Day; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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