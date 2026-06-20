Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios & Magic Number Update

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







With two games to play in the 2026 International League First Half Championship race, the Memphis Redbirds sit in first-place, 1.0-game ahead of the Rochester Red Wings atop the standings. Due to win percentage, Memphis must finish with the same or better record over the last two games than Rochester to win the league.

Memphis hosts Nashville for a six-game series at AutoZone Park that continues Saturday, June 20 through Sunday, June 21 to wrap up the first half. Tickets and promotional information can be found here. MEMPHIS CAN CLINCH HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE IN THE PLAYOFFS AS SOON AS SATURDAY.

F YOU PLAN TO COVER A POTENTIAL CLINCHING CELEBRATION AFTER THE FINAL OUT OF TONIGHT'S GAME, PLEASE RECAH OUT TO ALEX COIL AT ACOIL@MEMPHISREDBIRDS.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION

MEMPHIS CLINCHING SCENARIO:

2-0 record in remaining games

OR

1-1 record in remaining games and one Rochester loss

OR

0-2 record in remaining games and two Rochester losses

Table of Scenarios:

Memphis Rochester Winner

Record 5-1 4-2 (or worse) MEMPHIS

4-2 4-2 ROCHESTER

4-2 3-3 (or worse) MEMPHIS

3-3 3-3 ROCHESTER

3-3 2-4 MEMPHIS

Updated clinching scenarios will be sent each game day until the first half championship is clinched. With two (2) games to play, the Memphis magic number to clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship sits at two (2). The Redbirds elimination number entering play on June 20 is three (3).







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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