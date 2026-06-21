Saints Walk-off Storm Chasers for Second Straight Night

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







ST. PAUL, MINN. - The St. Paul Saints (42-31) walked off the Omaha Storm Chasers (32-41) on Saturday night 7-6 in 10 innings. Omaha held 4 separate leads in the game and tied a season-high with 8 extra-base hits, but couldn't hold off the Saints in the end.

The Storm Chasers opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Brett Squires hit an RBI single, but the Saints tied it 1-1 with a solo home run off Omaha starter Mitch Spence in the bottom of the 1st inning.

Kevin Newman gave the Storm Chasers another lead with an RBI double in the top of the 2nd inning, but once again, St. Paul responded with a solo home run off Spence in the bottom half to tie the game 2-2.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Matthew Lugo hit a leadoff home run, and Drew Waters connected on a two-out solo homer later in the frame, but a 2-run home run off Spence in the bottom of the 3rd inning tied the game once more 4-4.

From there, Spence worked 3 straight scoreless frames between the 4th and 6th innings, including 9 straight batters retired to end his outing with perfect 5th and 6th innings.

Abraham Toro drove in a go-ahead run for Omaha in the top of the 7th inning with an RBI double, but the Saints tied the score 5-5 with an RBI double off Jose Cuas. Cuas then allowed a two-out single, plating another run for St. Paul and giving the Saints a 6-5 advantage for their first lead of the game.

Génesis Cabrera stranded a pair of runners to end the 7th inning, then Josh Rojas knotted the score 6-6 with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 8th inning.

Cabrera took care of the first two batters in the bottom of the 8th inning, and Ben Sears kept the Saints off the board to finish the inning.

After the Storm Chasers failed to score in the top of the 9th inning, Omaha turned back to Sears for the bottom of the 9th, but after allowing a runner to reach third base with two outs, Anthony Gose (1-3) took over and struck out the final batter of the inning to send the game to the 10th.

In the top of the 10th inning, the Storm Chasers went down in order, and in the bottom half, Gose struck out his first two batters but allowed a two-out RBI single for a second straight walk-off loss.

The Storm Chasers will play in St. Paul one more time with the series finale Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:07 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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