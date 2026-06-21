Wallner Homers Twice, Morissette's Single in 10th Gives Saints Second Straight Walk-off Win, 7-6

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - On Friday night it was Matt Wallner who came through with the walk-off single. On Saturday night he homered twice and scored the winning run on Cody Morissette's single in the 10th and for the third time in franchise history the St. Paul Saints got back-to-back walk-off wins, 7-6 in 10 innings against the Omaha Storm Chasers at CHS Field in front of 8,341.

Grant Hartwig silenced the Storm Chasers in the top of the 10th on two strikeouts and a comebacker that set the stage for the bottom of the inning. Hartwig went 2.0 hitless, shutout innings of relief and fanned two.

With Wallner the placed runner at second back-to-back strikeouts put the game on the brink of going to the 11th. Wallner then caught everyone sleeping and stole third with pitcher Anthony Gose holding the ball on the mound. On a 2-2 pitch to Morissette he singled passed the diving first baseman, Brett Squires, into right field as Wallner trotted home for the walk-off win. Morissette finished 3-5 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored. The other two times the Saints had back-to-back walk off wins were September 16 and 17, 2022 against Louisville and May 7 and 8, 2025 vs. Buffalo.

The teams traded identical runs through the first three innings as the Storm Chasers plated a run in the first on a double by Matthew Lugo followed by an RBI single from Squires making it 1-0.

The homer happy Saints got their first four runs by way of the long ball and Wallner tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to right, his first of the night and ninth of the season.

With Gavin Cross at first and one out, he stole second and scored on a double to right-center by Kevin Newman putting the Storm Chasers back up 2-1.

Morissette's first homer in a Saints uniform, and second at Triple-A, tied the game up when he his a solo blast to right in the bottom of the inning.

The Storm Chasers got into the home run party when they hit two solo homers in the third, a leadoff blast to right by Lugo, his fifth of the season, and a two-out homer to center by Drew Waters, his ninth, making it 4-2.

In the bottom of the inning Wallner struck again. David Bañuelos was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and with one out Wallner went the opposite way for a two-run shot to left-center, his second of the night and 10th of the season, knotting the game at four. Wallner went 3-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and three runs scored.

For the fourth time in the game the Storm Chasers scored and the Saints answered, but this time they took their first lead of the night. Josh Rojas led off the top of the seventh with a single to right, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a two-out double to center by Abraham Toro putting the Storm Chasers up 5-4.

Ben Ross led off the bottom of the inning with a double to center and scored the tying run on a one out double to left-center by Henry Kusiak. With two outs Gabby Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single to left-center giving the Saints their first lead at 6-5.

In their next at bat the Storm Chasers tied the game at six. Cross led off with a single to right-center, took third on a double by Luke Maile, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Rojas.

The same two teams meet in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Trent Baker (3-2, 5.52) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Andrew Pérez (2-3, 5.13). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by the Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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