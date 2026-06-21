Mets Rally Back for Sixth Walk-Off Win of Season

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets douse Yonny Hernández

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets douse Yonny Hernández(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - Down five runs entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Syracuse Mets stormed back and walked off the Norfolk Tides, 11-10, on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Yonny Hernández lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring Sam Biller and giving Syracuse its sixth walk-off win of the season.

Norfolk (28-46) struck first in the top of the first inning. Johnathan Rodríguez walked before Heston Kjerstad launched a two-run home run to right field, giving the Tides a 2-0 lead.

Syracuse (37-37) answered immediately in the bottom of the first. Ronny Mauricio and Nick Morabito both singled, and after Mauricio stole third, Ben Rortvedt ripped a two-run double to right field, tying the game, 2-2.

Norfolk broke the game open in the second. Enrique Bradfield Jr. brought home a run with a groundout, Rodríguez reached on an error that scored another, Kjerstad added an RBI single, and Creed Willems knocked in another run with a base hit. Later in the frame, a wild pitch scored Christian Encarnacion-Strand, stretching the Tides lead to 7-2.

The Mets chipped away in the third. Morabito walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI single by Grae Kessinger, cutting the deficit to 7-3.

Syracuse added two more runs in the fifth. Jihwan Bae walked, stole second, and moved to third on a throwing error before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Kessinger. Rortvedt followed with a solo home run to right field, making it a 7-5 game.

Norfolk pushed its lead back out in the seventh. Luis Vázquez drove in a run with a groundout, Bryan Ramos followed with an RBI single, and Bradfield Jr. stole second as Ramos scored on a throwing error, extending the Tides lead to 10-5.

The Mets roared back in the bottom of the seventh. Kessinger and Rortvedt walked, and after a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, Cristian Pache lined a two-run single to right field. Pache then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error before Vidal Bruján doubled him home. Kevin Parada followed with an RBI single to center field, cutting the deficit to 10-9.

Syracuse finished the comeback in the ninth. Parada doubled to left field with one out before Biller notched his first Triple-A hit, a triple to right field, scoring Parada and tying the game, 10-10. Hernández then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing home Biller and giving the Mets the walk-off win.

On the mound, Jonah Tong started for Syracuse and allowed seven runs, only three of which were earned, while working into the fourth inning. Joey Gerber entered with two runners aboard in the fourth and escaped the jam without allowing a run, then added a scoreless fifth. Jonathan Pintaro followed and worked into the ninth, allowing three runs. Ben Simon recorded the final two outs in the ninth to keep the game within one run and set up the Syracuse comeback.

Syracuse finishes its series with Norfolk on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Xzavion Curry is scheduled to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Nestor German for the Tides. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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