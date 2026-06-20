June 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (30-40) at LOUISVILLE BATS (29-44)

June 20 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Ty Blach (2-4, 6.96) vs. RHP Noah Davis (1-6, 4.88)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians are set to play the fifth game of a six-game series at Principal Park tonight...left-hander Ty Blach is slated to make his seventh start with the I-Cubs... right-hander Noah Davis is scheduled to start for Indianapolis.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: The Iowa Cubs defeated the Indianapolis Indians 11-7 on Friday night at Principal Park...J onathon Long and B.J. Murray homered, six I-Cubs recorded multi-hit games, and every Iowa batter recorded a hit for the second consecutive game...after going down 3-0 in the second inning, Iowa scored multiple runs in the next four innings, highlighted by a grand slam by Long in the fourth inning and a two-run home run by Murray in the fifth inning...Indianapolis brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, before Vince Reilly recorded the final out and earned his first Triple-A save.

THE GRAND BALL: Jonathon Long hit the fifth grand slam of the season for Iowa last night...Long joins Iowa infielder Ben Cowles as the only I-Cubs to hit multiple grand slams this season... Cowles and Long join Carlos Perez (2025), Owen Cassie (2024), and Pete-Crow Armstrong (2023) as the only I-Cubs players with multiple grand slams in a season since at least 2017.

CONGRATS JUSTIN!: Former I-Cubs outfielder Justin Dean was recalled by Chicago on Friday and made his first appearance with the big league club...Dean recorded his first career hit in the seventh inning with a two-out, bases clearing Triple...in 56 games with Iowa, Dean batted .238 with three home runs, 25 RBI, and 14 stolen bases...Justin was part of the World Series winning roster last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and made his Major League debut with LA on August 8...despite making 18 regular season appearances with the big league club, he only had two at-bats...Dean was claimed off waivers by Chicago on January 13.

JONNY LONG: Cubs' No. 9 prospect Jonathon Long hit a grand slam in last night's game, his second of the season following April 1 at Louisville...Long has homered in consecutive games for the first time this season, last doing so July 3-4, 2025 at Omaha...since June 13, Long is batting .381 (9-for-25) with nine runs scored, four doubles, two home runs, and six RBI.

WELCOME TO DES MOINES: I-Cubs reliever Vince Reilly earned his first career save last night after recording the final out in the ninth inning via strikeout...Reilly picked up his first career victory at the Triple-A level on Wednesday in his Triple-A Debut, holding Indianapolis scoreless in the tenth inning... Reilly joined Iowa from Double-A Knoxville on Tuesday, where he posted a 2-1 record and 3.41 ERA, converting six saves in six opportunities...Reilly signed with Chicago in 2024 as a minor league free agent after being drafted in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Athletics out of Grand Canyon.

BATEMAN!: I-Cubs outfielder Brett Bateman currently has a 10-game hitting streak, tied for the third longest active streak in the International League and tied for seventh in all of Triple-A... Brett is batting .400 (16-for-40) with two doubles, and two RBI during the stretch...over his last 20 games, Bateman is batting .361 (26-for-72) with 12 runs scored, three doubles, eight RBI, 15 walks and ten stolen bases...he has raised his batting average from .230 to .289 during this span (since May 21).

TRI: Cubs' No. 9 prospect James Triantos is batting .339 (20-for-59) with six doubles, one home run and 11 RBI in 15 June games...Triantos is tied with fellow Iowa teammate B.J. Murray for sixth in the International League in hits (74) on the season...Triantos is two home runs shy of tying a career high of seven done twice, in 2022 and 2025...he did not hit his fifth home run of year last season until Aug. 29 at Las Vegas...Triantos' 74 hits and 16 stolen bases are numbers matched by just three other players in the International League, Nashville's Luis Lara Gwinnett's Jim Jarvis and Indianapolis' Ronny Simon.

THE JAGUAR: Kevin AlcaÃÂntara extended his on-base streak to 29 games last night with a walk in the first inning...the streak is the longest by an I-Cub since Jonathon Long reached in 35 consecutive games from July 9-Aug. 24, 2025, which set a franchise record...in addition, it is the second longest active streak in the International League and third longest in all of Triple-A...since returning to the Iowa lineup last Wednesday after being optioned by Chicago, Kevin is batting .333 (11-for-33) with seven runs scored, four doubles, a home run, five RBI, and five walks.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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