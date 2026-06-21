Bats Utilize the Long Ball to Pull Ahead Late in 4-2 Win at Gwinnett

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats scored all runs on home runs on Saturday night and did enough to take a 4-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers at Gwinnett Field. Some unlikely heroes provided the lead for the Bats, while Bats starter Brandon Leibrandt (W, 3-3) turned in another quality outing on the bump to gain the series lead.

Gwinnett controlled the early parts of the matchup with a run crossed in both the second and third innings off Leibrandt. Outside of that, the southpaw held Gwinnett to just two runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings tossed. Leibrandt managed a quality start, bringing his total to five so far in 13 starts for Louisville.

Louisville responded with one of its go-to pieces in the lineup to score its first run of the game. On a 0-1 count, Hector Rodriguez flew a solo home run over the right field fence to cut the Stripers' lead to 2-1 after the fourth. That homer marked the seventh hit in June for the 22-year-old Dominican, which is a team-high and currently stands second in the International League during the month.

While Leibrandt continued to hold Gwinnett scoreless, the Bats took advantage. With a runner on, Francisco Urbaez launched his first home run of the 2026 season just over the left field video board to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Urbaez's big fly was his first since July 19, 2035, and just his seventh of his Triple-A career.

The atypical home run hitters continued for the Bats, as Garrett Hampson added a leadoff solo shot in the eighth for his third of the year and tacked on an insurance run for the Bats to take a 4-2 lead. Julian Garcia and Luis Mey each backed up a strong Leibrandt start with scoreless innings and two strikeouts each in the seventh and eighth. Trevor Kuncl (SV, 3) worked around a walk and a single in the ninth to help secure the Bats' win.

Next Game: Sunday, June 21, 1:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Probable Pitchers: Bats TBA vs. Stripers RHP Hurston Waldrep (0-0, 0.00)







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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