Propelled by Big Fifth, Columbus Tops RailRiders

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 6-3 to the Columbus Clippers on Saturday evening at Huntington Park. Yanquiel Fernández homered for the third straight game, but the RailRiders could not overcome a nine-batter fifth from the Clippers in the loss.

Fernández staked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with his 16th home run of the season, a 348-foot poke that skyed over the high wall in right.

Columbus plated a run against Dom Hamel in the second on a bases-loaded sac fly from Milan Tolentino to narrow the lead.

Oswaldo Cabrera's solo home run in the top of the fifth extended the RailRiders lead, but the Clippers took a 5-3 advantage with a four-run response in the bottom half, keyed by a two-run single from Ralphy Velazquez.

A solo home run from Kody Huff pushed Columbus ahead 6-3 after six innings.

Hamel (2-8) took the loss, allowing five runs, one earned, with four strikeouts and five walks. Yorman Gomez struck out eight in his Clippers' debut over 3.2 innings but did not factor in the decision. Trenton Denholm followed Gomez with 3.2 innings and garnered the win. Franco Aleman recorded the final five outs for his eighth save of the season.

Cabrera, Fernández, and Tyler Hardman had two hits each to pace the RailRiders.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Columbus wrap their series and the first half of the 2026 season on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 P.M. Brendan Beck gets the calls for the RailRiders against Austin Peterson and the Clippers. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half of the season on Tuesday at Indianapolis and returns to PNC Field on June 30 to host Norfolk. Find tickets and promotional information on the holiday week homestand at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

36- 37







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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