Ninth-Inning Homers Power Indians Past I-Cubs

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Nick Cimillo and Dominic Fletcher clubbed back-to-back home runs to untie the game as the Indianapolis Indians rallied to defeat the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at Principal Park, 7-4.

With the game tied at 4-4, Cimillo stepped to the plate to open the ninth inning. He sent an elevated fastball over the left field wall to put Indianapolis (30-44) on top. Fletcher followed as he clubbed a sweeper over the right-field fence. The rally continued and Enmanuel Valdez capped the final stanza's rally when he doubled into the right field corner, netting the third and final run of the inning.

The game was a see-saw affair prior to the Indians taking control in the ninth inning. Indy had built an early 3-0 lead behind Davis Wendzel's double in the first, Cimillo's sacrifice fly in the second, and Jhostynxon Garcia's solo homer in the fourth.

Iowa (30-41) would use a pair of two-run frames to briefly take the lead. After the I-Cubs had cut the lead to one in the sixth, Brett Bateman gave Iowa its first advantage of the night when he doubled in a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The lead was short lived as Indy tied the game back up in the eighth. Ronny Simon connected for a leadoff triple and he scored on Garcia's sacrifice fly.

Yunior Marte (W, 3-1) recorded the win despite allowing a run out of the bullpen. Jaden Woods (S, 1) worked the ninth to earn his first Triple-A save. Doug Nikhazy (L, 0-3) was handed the loss as he allowed Indy's final four runs.

The Indians and Cubs close out their series on Sunday afternoon, first pitch at Principal Park is scheduled for 2:08 PM ET. José Urquidy (4-3, 4.78) will get the ball for Indy while left-hander Jordan Wicks (0-4, 7.05) is scheduled to start for Iowa.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.