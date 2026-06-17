Hens Drop Game Two at Red Wings in Extras, 6-5

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Rochester, NY - The Toledo Mud Hens (32-38) fell at the Rochester Red Wings (43-26) on Wednesday, June 17, in an 11-inning hard fought battle. Toledo held a one run lead until Rochester tied it in the ninth. The battle of a tie game went on for two extra, and ended with a home team walk off win.

Ben Malgeri struck out at the top of the order. Two quick outs followed to retire the Hens first. Woo-Suk Go replaced Ty Madden who was originally slated to start the matchup. The Red Wings tallied some hits but Go put away three with strikeouts.

Another lead off strikeout opened the second. Corey Julks got the first hit for the Hens in the frame before it ended with a double play. Rochester put two up first this afternoon, a walk and two doubles allowed the runs. (2-0)

Three quick outs ended the Hens third. Beau Brieske replaced Go at the bottom.

The Hens tagged on two of their own in the fourth when a ground ball and single brought in runners from second and third. (2-2) The Red Wings had the bases loaded with two outs for their fourth at bat. Another Toledo pitcher took to the bump in attempts to get that third out. One pitch was all Tyler Mattison needed to walk away clean.

Jace Jung shot a go-ahead homer to right center as the lead off in the fifth (2-3). Cal Stevenson followed his lead with another 347 ft shot (2-4). Workman and Jung connected for an imperative forceout that prevented bases being loaded. A following strikeout shut out the Red Wings.

A series of three singles for Rochester made it a one run game in the sixth (4-3). Both teams failed to score in the seventh and eighth as the advantage stayed at one.

The Hens got shut out in the final inning at the plate, leaving the victory up to closing pitcher, Matt Seelinger, and Toledo defense. The first pitch to Rochester first baseman, Abimelec Ortiz, was sent out of the park to tie the game late and send the game into extras. (4-4)

Tyler Gentry started the 10th on second; he scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. (5-4) Rochester came back and added a run on a ground ball re-tying it at 5.

The Hens got shutout in the 11th. Forced to put a position player on the mound, Gentry dealt a slow ball to the man at the plate. The ball shot over the head of Julks and couldn't get to home in time to tag Rochester's runner as they won it in walk off fashion.

The Hens continue the series at the Red Wings on Thursday, June 18, at 6:45p.m. where they look to flip the switch and walk away victorious in game three.

Notables

J. Jung - 2/4, HR

C. Stevenson - 1/4, HR

E. Valencia - 2/4, R, BB







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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